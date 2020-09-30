Something new
WILLIAMSTOWN - With any luck it will be the shortest-lived tradition in Williamstown, but Saturday’s “Harvest Craft Festival and Flea Market” should make up for a Memorial Day celebration that was canceled on account of COVID-19.
The town has leased out 50 spaces for tables that will be filled with stuff to sell on Seaver Field from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, volunteer firefighters will host a take-out version of the chicken barbecue that is typically part of the May festivities and fireworks that have been on ice for four months will be shot off at dusk.
Advance tickets for the barbecue (they’re $15 apiece) can be picked up at the town offices from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday, and there will likely be some available at the public safety building on Saturday.
We’re told Mostaccioli has supplanted baked beans on a menu that includes barbecued chicken, potato salad, rolls and a drink.
Lisa St. Lawrence, whose son, Mike, is assistant fire chief and the local fire warden, has the cooking under control and town officials are advising those who plan to attend the craft fair on the baseball field across the street to bring masks and be willing to abide by social-distancing guidelines.
Otherwise, have fun and know that proceeds from an event officials hope will return to its traditional end of May slot next year will help underwrite the efforts of the fire department and ambulance service.
Maybe next year?
WILLIAMSTOWN - Let’s have a moment of silence for the chicken-pie supper that we’re told had been served without interruption at Williamstown United Federated Church since 1901.
We’ve known about this one for awhile, but decided to wait to make double sure the church folk didn’t have a change heart with respect to what may be Williamstown’s longest running tradition.
They didn’t. So says the church website, which notes the supper that is typically served on the second Thursday of October has been canceled as result of COVID-19.
Thanks, virus! Unwilling to tinker with a familiar format that saw the same family-style supper served three times at the church in back-to-back-to-back seatings on Oct. 8 at 5, 6, and 7 p.m., organizers of the supper decided that would be beyond impossible this year.
They could have gone the take-out route - and will with respect to a Harvest Supper they’re planning on Oct. 17, but chicken pie has always been a sit-down supper that filled the church, drew a crowd, required reservations and 31 chicken pies all prepared according to a recipe that has been handed down from one generation to the next.
The meal will be missed in Williamstown next week, but the Harvest Supper will carry on. That tradition isn’t nearly as old, but the church customarily serves up a second supper shortly after the main event.
Though it will be take-out only, that’s the plan this year.
The Harvest Supper menu is baked ham, baked beans, scalloped potatoes, winter squash, rolls and apple squares and the price is still $12.
If you’d like to place an order and arrange a pickup time between 5 and 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 just call 433-5382.
This just in ...
BERLIN - When it comes to chicken-pie suppers, we’ve just learned that the folks at First Congregational Church in Berlin won’t be serving theirs either.
Credit COVID-19 for a decision that was apparently made months ago.
This summer, we’re told, there was no one from the church was watching the grocery store ads for a good buy on chicken - a key ingredient for an annual supper with a well-established reputation and an extremely loyal clientele. There were no sign-up sheets seeking donations of potatoes (they typically use 100 pounds) or volunteers to cook the chicken (and to be sure bring in the broth to make “lots and lots of gravy”), yellow squash, and cole slaw. There was no need to find someone to bake the 200-plus biscuits or prepare the homemade cranberry relish and assortment of pies.
Not this year. This year, we’re told the big steamers/warmers are staying packed away along with the decorative fall tablecloths, and there is no number listed to call and make reservations - something that “regulars” usually take care of in August. It doesn’t date near as far back as the supper in Williamstown, but has been a draw for the Berlin church for many, many years
The two-seating supper is typically held on the first or second weekend of October, but normally generates roughly $2,000 that goes a long way to helping meet the fixed expenses of the church.
Those expenses haven’t gone any where even though the dinner that helps pay for them won’t be served this year. We mention that because while church members regret they won’t be serving their much-loved meal they would gratefully accept donations from those willing to contribute. Donations can be mailed to the Congregational Church of Berlin, P.O. Box 1157, Montpelier, VT, 05601.
Donations or no, church members are urging patrons of their past dinners (and pretty much everyone else) to stay safe and be well, because they are sincerely hoping to feed you this time next year.
Meals on wheels?
EAST MONTPELIER - Old dogs may struggle to learn new tricks, but the folks at the Twin Valley Senior Center have adapted to the public-health crisis that has forced them to forego their normal fundraising events.
Just ask Fred Wilber.
Wilber, the center’s events coordinator, will be the man behind the music people with a hankering for pulled pork will be picking up at that senior center on Route 2 a week from Friday.
This one is a drive-thru-take-out affair that limits exposure for all, but will enable the center to raise some money for its Meals on Wheels program in exchange for, well, tasty meals.
The menu is set, the music is on Wilber, reservations are requested and the clock is ticking.
In order to prepare the meals they need to know how many to make in advance and while the window for pickup will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. next Friday (that’s Oct. 9 if you don’t have a calendar handy) they’ll need a final meal count by Monday (Oct. 5). Just call 223-3322 to place your order, or email twinvalleyseniors@myfairpoint.net if that’s more convenient.
The price - $15 per meal, or four for $50 - seems reasonable and the menu sounds solid. They’ll be serving sweet and savory pulled pork on homemade rolls along with a fall vegetable medley, “cool and tangy” coleslaw, and maple pumpkin bars.
You’ll pay at pickup and a check or cash will do, though if you opt for the latter they won’t be in a position to make change so bring the exact amount.
Foliage season?
BARRE TOWN - There are plenty of leaves still in the trees, but folks are already raking away in Barre and Barre Town where the lawn-waste site on Upper Holden Road will open for the season on Saturday.
The hours - 8 a.m. to noon - will be extended to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Saturday, Oct. 10, and the Sunday schedule noon to 4 p.m. will kick in on Oct. 11. Those hours will remain the same for the weekends of Oct. 17 and 18 and Oct. 24 and 25.
There will be no Sunday hours next weekend, but the lawn-waste site will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays (Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28) starting next week.
Barre residents should know the city won’t offer curbside pickup of leaf and yard waste this year and the lawn-waste site in Barre Town is a free way to get rid of the leaves that will soon pile up in their yards and other season-ending vegetative debris.
As always, there is a long list of prohibited materials and some items (metal, animal carcasses and household garbage) are more obvious than others (stumps, stones and dirt).
If you stick to traditional yard waste you’ll be safe. Brush size is limited to 5 inches in diameter, though larger tree branches may be left in the designated firewood area.
The yard-waste site, across the road from the Rock of Ages’ Visitors’ Center, is staffed by volunteers and masks are a must this year.
Police ‘tale’
BERLIN - News that the State Police are planning to move from their long-time barracks in Middlesex to one that has been proposed on Paine Turnpike North in Berlin was well-received by members of the Public Works Board this week.
The prospect was particularly appealing to Chairman Rob Allen, who noted the proposed location of the barracks could calm traffic traveling through the nearby intersection of Paine Turnpike North and Route 62
“Maybe there won’t be as many people running the red light at the intersection,” Allen said.
That’s a good bet, according to Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski, who said that would be one of several benefits of having a State Police presence in Berlin.
Badowski was speaking from experience.
“I live just off the Middlesex exchange so I’ve learned to keep my speed down and come to a complete stop,” he said, laughing as he launched into a story about his first few months living at that location.
Seems Badowski’s wife wasn’t aware the State Police barracks was just off the Middlesex exit and wondered why a cruiser was frequently on her tail when she got off Interstate 89 and turned right on Route 2.
