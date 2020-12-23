Christmas spirit
MONTPELIER — Cameron O'Connor and Lloyd Richards are huge boosters of the Montpelier Food Pantry. Their kids are now grown, and the College Street couple well-known for their dogs, Willie and Buddy, decided to do some unconventional Christmas shopping this year.
Richards will tell you it was his wife's idea and O'Connor will insist the focus should be on the food pantry, which serves a vital purpose in the community and, she fears, could struggle in 2021 as holiday giving fades and demand sadly doesn't.
She's right.
It's a problem O'Connor is toying with ways to help solve come the new year, and don't bet against her because she can get pretty creative.
How creative? O'Connor didn't cancel Christmas for her family this year she shifted it to the community instead.
"I've lived here for a long time, and since the pandemic I haven't been to a store downtown," she says, noting she and Richards do take-out once a week, but have been sticking close to home.
Enter the food pantry, which O'Connor decided to give a pre-holiday jolt by spending nearly $5,000 on more than 100 gift cards and other treats from Montpelier businesses that she and Richards donated to the food pantry this week.
"It's a win-win," says O'Connor, whose family was all in on the idea of not exchanging gifts this year and "giving locally" instead.
And this is when O'Connor realizes you're writing down what she's saying — right down to the breed of her dogs (Willie and Buddy are Bichon Frise). She urges you to contact the food pantry, where volunteers doled out gift cards to happy patrons this week, so they could explain the importance of what they do and put the need into perspective.
"We're low profile people," she says. "The food pantry should be the focus."
That's a headline for a different day because, here's the thing, sharing stories, like O'Connor's and Richards', might be the best way to inspire folks to contribute what they can to worthy causes like the food pantry. That turns an already generous gift into one that will keep on giving in ways we often don't hear about.
We wish we did, and when we do we write about them.
'Over the river ...'
MONTPELIER — Now that we've got that holiday tune in your head, imagine a wintry scene, like snow falling in the woods.
Can you see it? Do you want to?
Skip on over to Langdon Street in Montpelier where a local attorney has come up with a creative way to decorate the side of the brick building that the window of her Elm Street office faces.
Hats off to Joslyn Wilschek for what is literally an over-the-river idea.
Using a projector strategically placed in the window of her second-floor office, Wilschek, who serves on the Montpelier Alive board, started beaming a series of holiday imagery over the North Branch of the Winooski River and on to the side of Andrew Brewer's building — the one that houses Roam Vermont. There are several images that run in a loop that takes about three minutes to cycle through before starting over.
It makes for cool viewing if you're standing on, say, the Langdon Street bridge. The nightly display (it runs from 4:30 to 9 p.m.) is scheduled to continue through Jan. 3. If you haven't seen it, you should check it out.
We're told Wilschek has even grander plans once the river freezes, and she can use the snow-covered ice as a new screen for her projector.
Ice out?
BARRE — The ice is barely in on Joe's Pond, but it's almost gone at the BOR ice arena.
Perhaps we should explain.
The indoor rink, which had been shuttered since mid-November on account of a surge in local COVID-19 cases, reopened in limited fashion last weekend — offering ice time to those willing to follow strict guidelines through the end of the year.
The $100-an-hour price was right and as word spread the hour-long slots got snapped up faster than you can say BOR.
In all 45 of 60 available slots over 10 days were rented and most of the ones that weren't were on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
Of the remaining 42 slots 39 were rented and with winter sports now allowed to resume following guidelines that were in place before the rink closed on Nov. 12, the rates will go back up to $205 an hour on Jan. 2.
The Barre Youth Sports Association is eager to get back on the ice and some of its coaches are responsible for renting ice time between now and the end of the year. Spaulding High School's hockey teams are somewhat less certain. The word is they might not start practicing until Jan. 11 and possibly Jan. 18.
'Fowl' players
BARRE — A recent debate about dogs and cats prompted city councilors to punt on chickens and roosters, while promising to recruit folks to take a look at whether existing restrictions can be reasonably loosened to accommodate requests they've been receiving.
Hence the creation of the "Animal & Fowl Task Force," which was hatched this week and now has five members.
The name is a bit of a misnomer because while poultry-related provisions of the city's Animal & Fowl ordinance will come under review, it will be a fowl-focused exercise.
John LePage, who parlayed his one-time role as the self-proclaimed spokesman for Barre's "chicken people" into a City Council seat he's since surrendered, is on the freshly seated task force. So is Heather Pipino, who raises chickens with her wife in Ward 2, and, like LePage, was an active participant in earlier discussions involving whether, and under what conditions, folks should be allowed to keep chickens in Barre.
Heather Runk moved to Barre from Barre Town earlier this year, and she's been raising chickens and rabbits, and had advocated strategic changes to the existing ordinance that councilors ultimately opted to table.
Westwood Parkway resident Amy Dickinson said her neighborhood has its share of chickens — and at least one rooster. The latter, she indicated, is owned by a neighbor who recently built a coop near the property line.
The final member of the task force is long-time Barre resident Kerri Fredette. No stranger to farming in urban and rural settings, Fredette vowed to be "equitable to both sides" as the task force digs into the poultry provisions of an ordinance that were reached in 2016 after a spirited months-long debate that featured a Town Meeting Day referendum on strict setbacks for chicken coops that LePage and the "chicken people" argued amounted to an attempt to ban backyard poultry in Barre. The regulations were rejected, 962-955.
Councilor Michael Boutin said he remembers the debate and urged those appointed to the committee to proceed with caution and not bite off more than the council could chew.
