(Food)bank deposit
BARRE — Folks who pay to park when they don’t have to during the holiday season in Barre this year will be feeding more than the meters.
What’s up with that? City councilors agreed Tuesday night meter money collected between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day will be donated to the Vermont Foodbank to help combat food insecurity at a time when that has become an outsized problem in our small state.
For now, feed the meters because you have to, but when Thanksgiving rolls around, don’t stop just because you can. Your contributions will go to a good cause before the moratorium is lifted after New Year’s Day.
Councilors Jake Hemmerick and Teddy Waszazak have agreed to decorate the meters before the holidays — encouraging people to consider using the meters to make a token contribution to the Foodbank.
Though the beneficiary has changed, the idea of giving people the option of using meters to make charitable contributions that collectively add up is a budding tradition in Barre.
Love a parade?
BERLIN — Countless organizations have helped in countless ways during the past several months as Vermont has struggled with COVID-19, and one of them will be rewarded with a Friday morning parade.
Here’s looking at you, Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
The “Thank You Drive By Parade” won’t last long (it will be over in a matter of minutes), but the event arranged by Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete and CVHHH staff member Alex Boguzewski, and representatives of area emergency services and public works crews will be a week-ending show of support to employees of an organization that was recently recognized for its work by Gov. Phil Scott.
In addition to providing its full range of valuable services — sometimes in new and innovative ways – CVHHH has pitched in to assist with the pandemic when it saw a need. Early on, when personal protective equipment was in short supply, the organization used 3-D printers to create reusable plastic face shields for its staff of visiting nurses and other first responders. Lately, they’ve hosted a series of flu clinics, like the one that will be held at the Barre Municipal Auditorium from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today.
On Friday, the organization’s staff has been invited to gather outside its main office on Granger Road for a parade that is scheduled to pass by at 8:30 a.m.
The parade will start just up the road at K&W Tire a few minutes earlier in a show of support for an organization that has done its part and then some during the pandemic.
What’s cooking?
BARRE — It isn’t their signature Saturday morning breakfast (you know the one that is typically served on the lawn of Aldrich Public Library during the Barre Heritage Festival each July), but the local Rotary Club has switched up the menu and is planning a take-out barbecue meal next month.
Hoping to make up some of the money it wasn’t able to raise when its popular breakfast was canceled, along with the Heritage Festival, during the summer, the club has recruited a celebrity chef to prepare a meal that will be perfect for a pre-game party Sunday, Nov. 15.
We mention it now because the deadline for placing an order is Nov. 11, and the sooner chef Jimmy Kennedy knows how many people he’ll be cooking for, the better.
For folks unfamiliar with Kennedy, he owns and operates J.D.K. B.B.Q. Catering and was founder of the well-known River Run Restaurant in Plainfield. He was also a partner in Acme Bar and Grill and Nadine’s in New York City and worked as a spokeschef for Cabot Creamery for many years.
So what’s Kennedy planning to cook? Well, it won’t be eggs, bacon, pancakes and sausage, but it sure does sound tasty.
The dinner packages will have enough food for two and feature pulled pork sliders on buttermilk biscuits, buffalo wings, baked beans, cole slaw and two raffle tickets.
The price is $25 and the raffle tickets will earn you a couple of chances to win a Bud Light charcoal grill that was donated by Farrell Distributing.
How do you register? Just go to barrerotary.org, register online, and you’ll receive an email letting you know when to pick up your dinner package at the Barre Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 15. For safety reasons, pick-up times will be assigned between noon and 4 p.m.
Proceeds from the dinner package — like the annual breakfast — will benefit the local library.
Coming attraction
MONTPELIER — A Vermont-based nonprofit is set to premiere a film about the state’s community resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s called “Community Through Crisis: A Vermont story,” and the documentary about the state’s response to COVID is told from the perspective of 10 small businesses that changed what they did to help where it was needed.
Wendy Reynolds, president of Planet Axis, knows the feeling.
“As a new Vermont 501©3, our main focus is environmental content, but when the world shut down, due to the pandemic, we had to change how we operated and told empowering stories,” says Reynolds. “We were helping the only way we could, by capturing the story and educating through film. Vermont’s story needs to be told.”
That’s was a bit of a trick, according to the nonprofit’s vice president and director of photography, Stefan Beaumont.
“It has been no small feat to film during this crisis and adapt to a new on-set protocol,” he says.
Make that “was” no small feat, because the documentary is now in the can, and set for a virtual premiere on Friday on Facebook Live and YouTube. There will be other virtual viewings next week — one on Monday and another on Thursday.
Presented in part by Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development, the short documentary will be aired with local musical talent prior to the film and include a short question-and-answer session with the filmmakers.
Among the 10 businesses featured in the documentary are, Let’s Grow Kids, Vermont Glove, Shift Meals and Salvation Farms.
Double feature
BARRE — This is basically a rerun, but because members of the local Rotary Club doubled down on their pledge to stage a Halloween revival of the popular summer-ending drive-in series they hosted behind the Barre Municipal Auditorium, we’ll double down on our our effort to promote it.
The once-a-week movies projected on the front of the BOR ice arena were a big hit because the price (they were free) was right and the food (it wasn’t free) was worth it.
Club members will pull double duty this Saturday (that’s Halloween). Because space is limited and the two movies they’ve chosen are appropriate for decidedly different audiences. Folks are going to have to decide what half of the double feature they want to see.
Folks with children should are encouraged to show up at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 to watch the Disney animated film “Coco,” which was inspired by the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead.
They’ll be pulling out just in time for an older crew to pull in at 8 p.m. for the 1978 zombie classic “Dawn of the Dead.” Showtime is at 8:30 p.m.
The concession will be open and the food is affordable, but it isn’t summer any more so this one is BYOB (bring your own blanket).
Most of that is a rehash, but we’re told the Barre Partnership has sweetened the pot and provided the club with bags of candy it had hoped to hand out as part of a drive-through edition of downtown trick-or-treating that won’t be happening this year.
Halloween is otherwise a go in Barre, where motorists are reminded to be on the lookout for youngsters who will be out and about in neighborhoods. Unless they’re at the movies.
Go green
BARRE — We promised we’d provide more information about the Granite City’s pre-winter edition of Green Up Day so Barre readers pay attention.
The city has arranged for dumpsters to be placed at the public-works garage on Burnham Street from Nov. 6 (that’s a week from Friday) through Nov. 9 (that’s a week) from Monday. It will arrive late in the day and make an early exit, but it will be there all day Saturday and Sunday for folks to dispose of roadside litter and other debris before it is covered in snow.
If you’re up for it, clean up your neighborhood. No special green bags will be required, but your efforts will be appreciated.
Got wood?
MONTPELIER — Libraries have long been a source for more than just books, but the list of things you can check out from 50 libraries across the state has just expanded to include hand-held wood moisture meters.
Hand-held what?
If you don’t burn wood during the winter, you can stop reading here, but if you do opt for the economical way to heat your home, the moisture meters are an easy way to check the moisture content of your firewood.
Why? Seems proper burning practices are necessary to prevent poor air quality and protect public health and moisture content is a consideration.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask the air quality and climate division of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which teamed up with the state Department of Libraries to make the handy hand-held devices available for free at a library near you.
The list of participating libraries in central Vermont and includes both branches of Barre’s Aldrich Public Library, Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Brown Public Library in Northfield, Jaquith Public Library in Marshfield and Waterbury Public Library in Waterbury.
