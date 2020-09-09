Musical chairs?
BARRE — The “best seats in the house” are literally headed from one beloved Barre venue to another.
Can you say “Opera-torium?”
Let’s back up.
The board of the Barre Opera House decided to close for the year in May in order to get a jump start on $1 million in capital improvements, which will include, among other things, replacing all of the cultural facility’s orchestra-level seating.
That’s a lot of seats and more than 350 of them won’t be going very far.
Though the opera house is going for a fresh new look, the seats are still in pretty darned good condition and will be a significant upgrade to the balcony at the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services.
Bergeron was looking to replace the plastic seats in the balcony at the auditorium and will happily grab the wood seats with the upholstered cushions the opera house recently offered.
Bergeron assures us they are superior seats and, even if they weren’t the price is right.
“That’s $45,000 I don’t have to spend,” he said, noting he had budgeted that amount to replace the balcony seats at the auditorium this year.
The opera house seats are a little bit bigger, so only 350 can be used to replace the 370 plastic seats that will be removed. Just to be safe Bergeron plans to grab 10-15 spares.
Work on the opera house renovations started during the summer and is expected to be finished when it reopens in January.
Police response
MONTPELIER — Police Chief Brian Peete has been all ears since settling into his new gig as Montpelier’s top cop July 1, and if you want evidence that he’s listening, keep an eye out for officers on foot patrol.
Responding to recent requests that officers get out of their cruisers and get to know folks in the community, Peete is stepping up foot patrols.
Of course, community engagement is a two-way street, so if you see one of Peete’s officers out and about, don’t be afraid to say something. “Hi” works, though they might beat you to it.
On fire
BARRE — Thanks to Bob Bartlett and his two boys, Barre firefighters are ready for Fire Prevention Week.
Perhaps we should explain.
Bartlett is the local State Farm agent and the insurance company, working in conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association, plans to distribute Fire Prevention Week toolkits to 2,500 fire departments across the country.
Bartlett, who lives in Barre Town and works in Barre, picked the one closest to home after recruiting his sons, Braydon, 10, and Jaxon, 7, to help stuff nearly 200 bags with brochures, magnets, posters and the like that they turned over to Barre firefighters last week.
Firefighters will take it from there — distributing the informational materials to residents during Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 4-10.
We’re told this year’s theme — “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” — focuses on cooking fire safety.
Why? Well, because Bartlett tells us home cooking fires represent the leading cause of all fires with nearly half — 49% – occurring in the kitchen.
“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” says Bartlett, who says the kits are filled with reminders to stay focused when you’re cooking and never leave the kitchen unattended.
More music
WILLIAMSTOWN — Our friends at Lotus Lake Campground hosted their share of concerts this summer, and they’ve got a few more drive-in events planned in coming weeks.
It starts Saturday with a two-hour performance by the band “Full House.”
The group of seasoned musicians will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. and those interested in attending can start arriving at 3 p.m.
It’s $10 per person (cash only). Cars will be spaced in keeping with state guidelines and folks are encouraged to pack a picnic and grab some lawn chairs on Saturday and head out to the campground, which is located just 2 miles south of the village on Route 14.
It will be the same place, same price, same rules, but a slightly different time on Saturday, Sept. 20, when singer-songwriter Jon Gailmor will perform from 5 to 6 p.m. The gates will open at 4 p.m.
The drive-in concert series will also feature a Sept. 26 performance by the John Lackard Band and Oct. 3 performance of the Dave Keller Band. Set on successive Saturdays, those concerts will also be $10 per person (cash only) and be held from 4 to 6 p.m.
Back to the future?
BARRE — From dinosaurs to rocket ships?
Last weekend Barre Rotarians kicked off a series of free drive-in movies by projecting “Jurassic Park” on to the front of the BOR ice arena and transmitting the sound over car radios.
By all accounts it was well-received and on Saturday night they’ll give it another go with a movie worthy of a count down. Move over “Jurassic Park.” Hello “Apollo 13!”
We’re told they can accommodate 50 vehicles in the parking lot behind Alumni Hall, and it’s a first-come, first-served affair.
If there were gates (there aren’t) they would open at 7:15 p.m., which coincidentally is when the concession stand will open (that’s not free, but proceeds go to a good cause). The show will go on at 8 p.m. for those interested in watching a movie under the stars.
Time’s (almost) expired
MONTPELIER — Those who have enjoyed parking for free in the Capital City for the past few months should savor the next few days.
In what has been a phased restoration of parking regulations, city officials will roll back the last of the COVID-19 accommodations next Tuesday when they start charging for parking in public lots (with the exception of Stonecutter’s Way) and begin enforcing parking permits.
On-street parking ceased to be free a month ago, but city officials didn’t want to rush back to parking as usual in a downtown dealing with the challenges of doing business in a pandemic.
Staring next Tuesday (that’s Sept. 15 if you don’t have a calendar handy) the meters in lots will be turned on and it will cost 75 cents an hour to park (all day, no time minimum).
Folks who don’t embrace the “old normal” — including those without valid parking permits — will risk being ticketed or towed.
Happy days?
BARRE — On account of a COVID-19 induced delay, those tax bills folks in Barre were (not so) patiently waiting for finally arrived in mid-August, which means the first quarterly installment will be due next Tuesday.
Happy days?
We’ll get there in a minute.
Tuesday is Sept. 15, and while City Hall is open by appointment they’re not yet taking tax payments over the counter. That means folks will have to mail them (postmarked on or before next Tuesday), use the drop box at City Hall, or make an online payment.
Water and sewer bills are due Sept. 30, and the payment options are the same.
So says City Clerk Carol Dawes, who likes to record public service songs around tax time and dug up a golden oldie from 2014 that will save her the trouble.
Seems it took four tries to approve the school budget that year. It finally passed on June 30, which when you throw in the 30-day petition period for a re-vote, kept the council from setting the tax rate until August.
Sound familiar?
It did to Dawes, who has recorded 14 different tax songs that have been played on local radio stations over the years and was pleased one of them included an off-cycle Sept. 15 due date in the lyrics. Dawes is rolling with the ditty she wrote and sang to the tune of “Happy Days Are Here Again” six years ago.
