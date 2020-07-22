‘Mute’ point
BARRE — It’s a moot point now, but until Tuesday night, we thought we’d fully appreciated the value of the “mute” function on the Zoom video-conferencing app.
Having feedback issues?
Mute everyone except for the speaker.
Home with the kids and attending a meeting?
Mute yourself just in case.
Ditto if you’ve got a dog, or decide to strategically snack.
Then came Tuesday night when Barre Mayor Lucas Herring should have dropped his virtual gavel and muted everyone - himself included - that participated in a meeting-ending sing-along that was oh-so off-key.
Who to blame?
We could blame Councilor Ericka Reil because Tuesday was her birthday, though that hardly seems fair because: a) Reil couldn’t help being born and (more importantly) b) she didn’t sing.
Or did she?
Turns out Councilor Jake Hemmerick, who called attention to Reil’s birthday celebrated his own Sunday, and Reil could have added her voice to the horribly half-hearted mix for him and not for her.
If Reil did, she shouldn’t admit it.
We know Hemmerick’s birthday was Sunday because Councilor Rich Morey noted the Ward 1 council member was born on the same day as his 5-year-old son, Cooper. Morey, a father of six who learned the value of the mute function when the council was still experimenting with the GoToMeeting app, shamelessly plugged his son’s birthday (Happy Birthday Cooper!) twice Tuesday night on Zoom.
Early on in the meeting, Morey called attention to the sweet excavator cake Tim Boltin and the folks at Delicate Decadence whipped up Sunday for Cooper’s party. If you want to check out the cake, it’s one of many you can find on the Delicate Decadence Facebook page.
Then, after Hemmerick offered birthday wishes to Reil, Morey dropped Cooper’s name again while noting Hemmerick and his son both celebrated their birthdays on Sunday.
But if we’re honestly playing the blame game, it really does rest with Herring. Not just because the mayor didn’t use the mute function when he could have in his role as Zoom meeting administrator, but because he suggested a City Council serenade we’re told the official minutes will reflect was a well-intended, but incredibly bad idea.
Just ask Morey, who didn’t need to see the draft minutes, or consult with Cooper, who may actually have been scared awake by the noise emanating from his dad’s computer, to say what everyone else was thinking.
“Can we note we’re not the Barre Tones,” he said, referring to the women’s chorus that has been singing in central Vermont since 1969.
“We’re the ‘Barre Un-Tones.’” Morey added before Herring adjourned the meeting a few minutes too late.
Be counted!
MONTPELIER — When it comes to the 2020 Census, the self-response rates in central Vermont could use some improvement.
By Vermont standards, the numbers aren’t horrible, and when you factor in a pandemic that delayed deadlines and complicated outreach, they are understandable.
Still, they could be better and folks who live in the area don’t need to wait for “PUSH Week” to fill out this year’s questionnaire and be counted.
The numbers matter for a wide variety of reasons ranging from federal funding to representation in legislative districts, and the better handle the government has on how many people live here the better it is for those who do.
That’s the pitch that will be made in an amped up way next week, as community leaders and Census partners look to increase participation in the once-in-a-decade exercise.
Why wait when you can get a jump on PUSH Week, which starts Monday and runs through Aug. 2, by visiting www.2020census.gov and self-respond right now?
They’re tracking progress by county and will be reporting results on Aug. 4.
For the moment Washington County is comfortably in fourth place with a self-response rate of 58.1% - a high for central Vermont, but well behind Chittenden County’s best in state 71.8%. Only two other counties - Addison (63%) and Franklin (61.3%) have higher self-response rates.
Orange County is currently in fifth place at 52.8%, while Caledonia County (50.9%) and Lamoille County (50.1% rank seventh and eighth.
Several counties haven’t yet cracked 50% and Essex County is bringing up the rear with a 35.6% self-response rate.
Census officials are hoping those percentages all increase next week, though Oct. 1 is the deadline for responding to the Census this year.
Coming soon
BARRE — When City Clerk Carol Dawes isn’t busy processing an avalanche of absentee ballot requests (it was 1,400 and counting through Tuesday) she’s fielding calls from anxious folks wondering why they haven’t received their tax bills yet.
Normally they would have, but these aren’t normal times, which is why Dawes is dealing with an avalanche of absentee ballots and why she wants folks eager to see their tax bills to know calling won’t expedite a process that is delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Whoever said “Nothing is certain but death and taxes” wasn’t half wrong. Tax bills are coming in Barre and many other Vermont communities that haven’t yet set their tax rates.
That won’t happen in Barre until Aug. 5. As soon as it does, tax bills will be printed and mailed and the first installment will reflect what amounts to a 30-day delay. Those who own property in Barre should have tax bills in hand by Aug. 15, but the first installment which is typically due that day, won’t have to be paid until Sept. 15. The three remaining installments Nov. 15, Feb. 15, and May 15 will remain unchanged.
Among other things, the delay will save many folks from receiving tax bills suggesting they owe much more than they actually do and Dawes from sending out a wave of revised tax bills after receiving property tax adjustment information from the state on Aug. 1.
The second download of state payment information for those who qualify for income-related adjustments to their education property taxes was delayed when the income tax filing deadline was extended from April 15 to July 15 due to the pandemic, which has dramatically increased interest in absentee voting for the August primaries.
Concerts intermission
WILLIAMSTOWN — Lotus Lake Camp might be closed for the summer, but COVID-19 hasn’t prevented it from serving as a venue for a series of Saturday concerts that will resume next month.
The first of the pack in, pack out, rain or shine events featured Chad Hollister and his friend “Primo” earlier this month. It drew more than 125 people who arrived in 35 cars and trucks along with two dozen mountain bikers who socially distanced on the field where campers usually play games this time of year.
There won’t be a concert this weekend, but folks who want to take a Zumba class with Robin Combs should swing by the ballfield at Lotus Lake at 9 a.m. for the hour-long course. A minimum donation of $20 is required and, like the concerts, it’s cash only. If you’re up for it bring your water bottle and join the fun.
Drive-in concerts will resume on Aug. 2 with performance of Matt Avery’s jazz quartet. As always the gates will open at 4 p.m., the music will play nonstop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and folks are encouraged to bring food drink and chairs.
The Dave Keller Band will perform (same time, same place, same drill) Aug. 9, followed by Amerikana Blues on Aug. 16, and Imagine That on Aug. 23.
Minimum donations for the concerts is $10 per person.`
