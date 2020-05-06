Birthday girl!
BARRE — Christine Litchfield has touched a lot of Barre area lives over the years, which explains why there will be an impromptu parade down Palmisano Plaza at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Seems Litchfield is celebrating her 80th birthday today and a socially distant salute is on tap for the woman of many hats who resides at 28 Palmisano Plaza.
You’re invited! Perhaps you were in Litchfield’s class at Lincoln School (now Lincoln House) in where she taught from 1973 until Barre closed its neighborhood schools after Barre City Elementary and Middle School was built in 1995? Maybe you know her from her role as music director at the Barre Congregational Church or her service as chairwoman of the Friends of Aldrich Public Library? Over the years she’s volunteered at Project Independence and Woodridge Nursing Home and is the director of the Young at Heart Singers of the Barre Area Senior Center.
We’re told Litchfield’s love of music hasn’t been a COVID-19 casualty. In fact, each Friday since the pandemic prompted a stay at home order in the Green Mountain State, Litchfield has asked her Young at Heart Singers to sing, listen to or play a chosen song at noon from their homes. Last week’s selection — “My Old Kentucky Home” — was inspired by the Kentucky Derby. The group has also independently performed “This Land is Your Land,” “God Bless America” and “You are My Sunshine.”
We’re not sure what’s on tap for this Friday, but we do know there will be a parade past Litchfield’s home on Palmisano Plaza at 11:30 a.m. Feel free to sing and honk your way past and, if you’d like, drop a card in her mailbox and wave while you’re at it.
Food for thought
BARRE — They call them “service clubs” for a reason, because they are always looking for ways to serve their communities.
Take the Barre Lions Club whose members have decided to do what they can to help local food shelves struggling to keep up with a pandemic-fueled demand.
They’re calling it a “Food From the Heart” food drive and asking folks with nonperishable food products, as well as hygiene items and cleaning products, to drop them off in the truck that will be parked outside Tatro’s Appliances at 74 South Main St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Tuesday.
If that sounds too close for comfort at a time when social distancing is still being encouraged, the Lions Club can come to your home and collect your donation. All you have to do is email your address to mark@tatroaces.com by Sunday, place your donation on your porch Tuesday morning and someone from the club will pick it up that day.
If you’d prefer to make a monetary donation, just make a check out to The Barre Lions Club and the proceeds will be used to help restock depleted food shelves like the one run by the Salvation Army.
The end?
MARSHFIELD — It isn’t the end for Sylvia Smith, but the cherished children’s librarian at Jaquith Public Library has decided to start a new chapter that may require Library Director Susan Green to find her replacement.
Seems Smith, who has worked at the local library for more than 25 years has decided to retire at the end of the week, creating a void Green says will be difficult to fill assuming the library’s trustees give her the green light to fill it when they meet on Monday.
“We will all miss her as she has brought so much love and joy and knowledge to all of us,” Green says of Smith, who has been a fixture at the library that is currently shuttered due to the COVID-19 crisis.
When it reopens, Smith will have settled into retirement after just adding 60 new titles and a selection of Maker Space kits for her latest crop of faithful young patrons.
What began as a three-hour-a-week position evolved over the years as library directors (five in all) came and went and Smith remained until Green asked the former kindergarten teacher to become Jaquith’s first children’s librarian in 2009.
Green didn’t have to ask twice, because Smith will tell you accepting the position she is about to surrender fulfilled “a lifelong dream.”
We’re not making that up, it’s what Smith wrote in a parting note to members of a library community she views as part of her “extended family.”
“I have had a love for children and youth and a special passion for children’s literature for as long as I can remember,” Smith wrote. “Thank you to all my young patrons who have inspired me and made suggestions to help build the collection with books to satisfy so many minds and curiosities.”
Smith offered a special shout out to her “Story Hour friends” — the ones who brightened her Wednesday morning by bringing their children by so she could read to and sing with them in a library she described as “a home away from home, a place to share and to nurture and be nurtured.”
Green says Smith will be missed and invites those who want to wish her well to send a card to her home at 1335 Ducharme Road, Marshfield, VT 05658.
(Tw)ice-out winners
WEST DANVILLE — Great minds think alike. So do lucky ones.
Angela Buttura is “Exhibit A” and Nancy Durand is “Exhibit B.”
Buttura, who lives in Essex Junction and spends her summers on Joe’s Pond and Durand, who lives in Hardwick, both will soon have $2,294 to show for their prediction this year’s Joe’s Pond Ice-Out would end at 6:05 a.m. April 15.
They were oh so close.
The block dropped and the clock stopped at 6:07 a.m. April 15 — just two minutes after Buttura and Durand paid $1 to predict that it would.
Even splitting the prize — half the proceeds from this year’s ticket sales, less expenses — it was a worthwhile investment.
The Joe’s Pond Association will use the remaining $4,588 to help support clean water measures and other association activities.
This year the association sold a total of 10,625 tickets — down from last year’s total of 13,140. A disproportionate number of this year’s tickets were sold online, because many of its normal vendors were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets for next year’s ice-out will soon go on sale. The deadline for making a prediction will be April 1, 2021.
Mark your calendars
BARRE — There won’t be a parade this year, but the Barre Area Veterans Council is planning to commemorate Memorial Day with a ceremony in front of the youth Triumphant memorial in City Hall Park at 11 a.m. May 30.
We don’t know many of the details, but we’re told organizers will heed social distancing requirements and the typically solemn ceremony will be broadcast on public access television to keep a crowd from forming.
When we learn more we’ll share it.
‘Chatty Cathy’
BERLIN — When your computer tells you your microphone is unmuted in the middle of a video conference, but no one can hear you speak you improvise.
Don’t take our word for it. Just Ask Flo Smith, who wasn’t able to communicate with fellow members of the Berlin Select Board during Monday night’s virtual meeting until she turned into the Zoom-equivalent of “Chatty Cathy.”
Smith made ample use of the app’s “chat” function — using it to express her opinion and to register her vote.
Smith’s inability to be heard wasn’t the only glitch of the evening. Though Chairman Brad Towne was audible, he was increasingly hard to understand as the meeting wore on and his voice was breaking up.
Other than that, the board’s latest Zoom meeting went smoothly and the persistent echo that dogged its last session was not a problem.
