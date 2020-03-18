Got questions?
BARRE — When it comes to COVID-19, who doesn’t have questions, and if you want an opportunity to ask one you might consider tuning into the “telephone town hall” Barre officials have arranged tonight.
Set for 6:30 p.m. the phone-in forum will be broadcast live on CVTV (channels 192 and 194 in Barre) and streamed live on cvtv723.org.
That’s the plan for a virtual forum that will feature some local folks — Mayor Lucas Herring and City Manager Steve Mackenzie will be joined by Fire Chief Doug Brent and Deputy Fire Chief Joe Aldsworth — as well Dr. Jesse Leyse — an infectious disease physician at Central Vermont Medical Center.
While Herring, Mackenzie, Brent and Aldsworth can speak to the city’s response, Leyse might be best able to answer the questions that are nagging you about a disease that is caused by the novel coronavirus.
The panel will gather in council chambers at City Hall, and viewers are encouraged to call 477-1464 (the number will be posted at the meeting in case you misplace it) and ask away.
Eggs over easy?
BARRE — It certainly wasn’t easy, but for the second straight year Recreation Director Stephanie Quaranta has canceled a popular “Egg Hunt” that was set for April 11.
Last year it was a “flood watch” that proved to be more “watch” than “flood,” and this year concern over COVID-19 prompted Quaranta to reluctantly follow Montpelier’s lead and cancel the egg hunt she started in Barre nearly 35 years ago.
Quaranta finally pulled the plug on Monday. At the time the state was advising against gatherings of more than 50 people to prevent the spread of the disease that is caused by a novel coronavirus. When you host an egg hunt that routinely attracts more than 1,000 people it’s hard to argue with the better safe than sorry decision to postpone it.
Quaranta, who has boxes of chocolate eggs and other special treats, stacked in the corridor of Alumni Hall still hopes to use them this year, though Easter will be long gone before that happens. Though last year’s rescheduled hunt attracted an underwhelming crowd, Quaranta is hoping that other recreation departments — including Montpelier — are in the same boat this year could create an opportunity to coordinate scheduling and build a bigger buzz about what will be out of season egg hunts.
We’ll let you know if that happens.
Baking away!
BARRE — At a time when supermarkets are struggling to keep their shelves stocked with items such as bread, Rise Up Bakery is extending its hours and taking orders.
No lines. No waiting. No disappointment. Better bread!
Of course you can only pick it up at the bakery behind the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street three days a week, but on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the new customer friendly hours are 12:30 to 6 p.m.
If you’d like a loaf of European-style bread fresh from the wood-fired oven, swing by Rise Up’s bakery window and if you want to reserve a loaf just call 401-396-6694, or shoot them an email at haaslarissavt@gmail.com.
Want to check out what they bake and when? Just visit riseupbakeryvt.com
Corned beef and closure?
BARRE — They held out until St. Patrick’s Day, but as promised, the Barre Area Senior Center closed, at least through the end of the month, following a Tuesday meal of corned beef and cabbage.
Concerned about the health of its high-risk clientele, the center’s staff chose to close until the threat posed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus passes. They are hoping that’s sooner rather than later because the center is an important recreational and social resource for nearly 400 members — all residents of the greater Barre area.
Musical chairs?
BARRE — Jeffrey Tuper-Giles may have lost his Ward 1 seat on the City Council earlier this month, but he just landed one on the “public art committee” he proposed in the run-up to this year’s Town Meeting Day elections.
City councilors — including the man who defeated Tuper-Giles in the Ward 1 race — unanimously agreed to appoint him to the committee that was his idea in the first place.
Tuper-Giles viewed the committee as an opportunity to identify grants and work with local artists to “up” Barre’s “art game” and explore the potential for an arts district in a city that already has an impressive collection of public art.
It now has the beginnings of a committee whose sole goal is to make the most of it.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
