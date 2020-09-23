High flyer!
BARRE -- Another Eagle is about to land in the community that bills itself as the birth place of scouting in the United States.
Take a bow, Alex Pouliot!
Pouliot, for those who don’t know (and let’s face it, most don’t) is the Scout behind the flagpole that was erected Saturday morning behind the Barre Scouting Monument on Depot Square property owned by the Vermont Granite Museum.
Seems Pouliot approached the museum’s board about the possibility of raising funds needed to erect the new flagpole on their property last fall.
On Saturday, with help from a few of his fellow scouts from Troop 714, he delivered on the promise installing the new pole and the flag he’d acquired as part of the Eagle Scout project that he planned, financed and orchestrated.
Eagles are rare birds in the scouting world, and Pouliot proved resourceful in completing his promise. He recently harnessed the assistance of a city crew to auger the hole needed to accommodate Barre’s newest flagpole.
The pole went in and the flag went up on Saturday morning, but it isn’t flying as high as it soon will. The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night prompted Pouliot to fly the flag at half-staff on Saturday.
Relay ready!
BARRE TOWN -- The venue has changed, and so has the format, but the worthy cause is the same and the folks with Central Vermont Relay for Life are hoping the event they’ve planned for Saturday at Thunder Road International Speedbowl will be every bit as moving as the one they had hoped to hold on June 26 at Spaulding High School.
Based on the organization’s track record we’re confident it will be.
You can blame COVID-19 for the three-month relay delay, but credit organizers for arranging an abbreviated version of the overnight event that preserves what’s best about it, keeps people safe and gives central Vermonters a chance to contribute to a global effort to cure cancer.
No, cancer survivor caregivers, their families and friends won’t get to spend 12 hours swapping stories while they walk around the track that rings A.G. Pendo Memorial Field at Spaulding, but they will be able to take a socially distant lap around the track at Thunder Road on foot between 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday and get a chance to drive around the storied quarter-mile oval immediately after this year’s “Luminaria Ceremony” that begins at 7 p.m.
What they’re calling “Light the Fight” should be quite a sight, because relay participants will use Luminaria bags that are either dropped off or decorated on site to spell the word “HOPE” on the bleachers 30 minutes before the 2020 version of the relay’s signature ceremony.
Those flickering bags will all be decorated and lit in support of, in honor of, and most regrettably in memory of, loved ones and WDEV’s Dex Rowe will emcee a ceremony that will involve reading the dedication of each of them.
The ceremony will end not long after it usually begins.
The four-hour event is free for all and those who prefer to swing in make a $5 donation and drive off with a Luminaria bag so they can “Light the Fight” at home can watch the 7 p.m. ceremony that will be broadcast on Facebook Live.
Masks are a must for those who plan to stay at the race track, where there is plenty of room to spread out and soak it all in.
Just visit bit.ly/RelayLife2020 for more information about Saturday’s event or to make an online donation.
The end?
BARRE -- The local Rotary Club is pretty pleased with response to the drive-in movies and while Saturday’s showing of “Shrek” could be the last of the season, the club hasn’t ruled out a Halloween-inspired return some time in October.
First things first.
On Saturday, “Shrek” will be projected on to the front of the BOR ice arena and, thanks to a handy transmitter, the sound for the film can be picked up on your vehicle radio.
Greeters like Amy Accles -- a member of GenRotary -- have helped explain how that works to the nearly 200 folks who have turned out for the first three films. They hand out menus and car numbers -- there’s a 50-vehicle limit -- and the club that has turned preparing a July-ending breakfast into a science has quickly found its groove as drive-in hosts.
This year’s breakfast was canceled, along with the rest of the Barre Heritage Festival, but club members hooked up with their friends at Aldrich Public Library to stage some summer-ending fun behind the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
Some like Ed Rousse, John Steinman and Karl Rinker have handled most of the cooking, preparing hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches made with Siciliana bread generously donated by La Panciata bakery in Northfield. The sandwiches have been a big hit. Of course, it wouldn’t be a drive-in without popcorn, and we’re told Library Director Loren Polk, who has spent some time with Accles as a “greeter,” will be running the popcorn machine on Saturday.
So says club member Caroline Earle, who proposed the drive-in idea, and has led a group of “runners” who take concession orders from patrons and deliver them to their cars. Earle’s husband, Paul Haigh, has helped, and they’ve recruited some much younger legs to assist in the effort. Barre teens Olivia Rousse and Andrew and Nathaniel Rice have helped in that regard.
Earle says the movies have been well-received, and she’s hopeful she’ll be able to get the gang together again before Halloween next month.
We’ll keep you posted.
In the meantime “Shrek” is coming soon. Folks should start arriving at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, the concession opens at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. The food is reasonably priced and the movie, as always, is free.
‘Must-see’ movie
MONTPELIER -- Hoping to spark community and family conversations about teen anxiety at a uniquely challenging time, Central Vermont New Directions has partnered with IndieFlix to bring the “must-see” documentary “ANGST: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” to area residents this week.
There’s still time to watch the 56-minute documentary, in-person and online, though we’re told the clock is ticking and the free opportunity will expire at midnight Sunday.
The folks at New Directions have already hosted one in-person viewing at the Basement Teen Center in City Hall and a second is planned for 4 p.m. today. Additionally, the organization has arranged an online discussion and question-and-answer session with a local professional in an effort to build on the conversation the documentary could start.
It isn’t all doom and gloom. In fact, it’s more about bravery and hope -- shared in the first-person stories of youngsters, who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions.
The film features a special interview with Olympic gold medalist and mental health advocate Michael Phelps, along with discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects. They provide tips about the resources and tools available to help address a condition that is way more common than you might think.
We’re told the film is appropriate for ages 10 and up. It’s great for parents to watch with their teens and full of helpful information for educators and wellness providers.
Go online to visit bit.ly/AngstDoc where you can access the link to the film. Use Login:cvndc@indieflix.com and Password:cvndc.
Or head on over to bit.ly/FacecrackAngst, where you can also access the movie.
Or you can swing by the Basement Teen Center at 4 p.m. and watch it in person.
Last call!
BARRE -- “Food Truck Thursdays” are still a thing in Barre, but they won’t be next week.
Folks interested in dining out in Currier Park one last time, and those who haven’t yet, but would like to be for the pandemic-inspired tradition ends, have one last chance today.
Five vendors -- The Melted Cheesiere, Smokey D’s, Mo’s Backyard BBQ, George’s Dawg House, and Morse Block Deli -- will be selling food in the park from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and, if you time your visit right you can eat to music at one of the 12 picnic tables that were placed in the park this summer.
Local musician Elizabeth Renaud will be performing from 5 to 7 p.m.
If food trucks and concerts sounds intriguing, it will likely be the new “new normal” when the Barre Partnership revives its summer series of concerts in the park next year. The concerts were canceled this year on account of COVID-19, but the hope is they will return next summer and be paired with food trucks, though something will have to give.
The concerts are a long-standing Wednesday evening tradition and “Food Truck Thursdays” aren’t. We suspect it will be “Food Truck Wednesdays” next year, and if we’re wrong we’ll let you know.
Honorable mentions
BARRE -- A local postal worker, an historic Barre bakery, and the East Montpelier woman who helped bring it back to life all have something to brag about.
Carolyn Shapiro and her pet project, Rise Up Bakery, will have to wait until Oct. 14 to receive a just-announced joint 2020 “Award of Excellence” from the Vermont Historical Society. Shapiro was the tireless pitch person for an improbable project that resulted in the restoration and reopening of the tiny brick bakery behind the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street.
Bakers Jim and Larissa Haas took it from there launching a bread-baking business in a building where nothing had been baked since the Union Cooperative Bakery closed in 1940 and the structure was gutted and sold for storage. It was acquired at auction by two members of the Barre Historical Society in 2004 and Shapiro took it over as a pet project in 2015 -- pushing the restoration over the finish line.
Then there’s mail carrier Rob Tucker, who last week collected two awards for the outstanding service he has provided the state’s Audio, Braille, Large Print and Electronic (ABLE) Library during the COVID-19 crisis.
Tucker was honored by the Vermont Council of the Blind, as well as the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. The latter organization recognized the effort of Tucker’s colleagues at the local post office.
Mail carriers, like Tucker, are an important link to connecting the Vermont blind and visually impaired community to essential reading materials, and we’re told that was never more appreciated than during the isolating early stages of the COVID-19 crisis.
