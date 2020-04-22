Feet first
NORTHFIELD — Darn Tough Vermont has been putting feet first since the Northfield company started cranking out socks like the 10,000 pairs the company just donated to health care professionals across the state.
Ric Cabot, president and chief executive officer of Darn Tough Vermont, says providing some comfort to the medical community in the midst of a pandemic is the least his company can do.
“We manufacture one thing — socks,” says Cabot, whose manufacturing operation has been idle for more than a month because, well, socks aren’t “essential.”
Under different circumstances Cabot might argue that point, but for now he’s convinced socks make great gifts.
“We’re honored to contribute what we uniquely can, and show our appreciation to some of the toughest Vermonters,” he says. “We’re all in this together.”
The donation was well-received by a grateful workforce of medical professionals, according to Judy Peterson, president and chief operating officer for UVM Health Network — Home Health & Hospice.
“Our health heroes are on the front lines — and on their feet — all day, every day,” says Peterson. “That’s why Darn Tough’s gift of cozy Vermont-made socks is so greatly appreciated, particularly right now. They remind us that we are indeed Vermont Strong!”
Muddy or not
BERLIN — Searching for a silver lining in the middle of a pandemic can take you to some pretty strange places, which explains why we recently wondered whether COVID-19 might be the sure cure for mud season.
We tested the theory by polling several area road commissioners, who all indicated their back roads were faring far better than usual this year — in part, most surmised, because they were taking less of a beating.
Stay-at-home orders and shuttered schools will do that.
Paul Cerminara, who has served as road foreman in Middlesex for the past 11 years, summed it up best.
“You can’t have mud without traffic,” he said, predicting he’d end Vermont’s squishiest season with a healthy surplus of stone and gravel.
That brings us to Berlin, where retiring Road Foreman Tim Davis had Select Board members scratching their heads Monday night following his decision to close Crosstown Road to through traffic late last week.
Board members who had traveled the road recently agreed the barricades were a touch much given the one mild soft spot they had noticed. Though the barricades have been warranted in years past, they agreed the road, which is a popular shortcut between Route 12 in Riverton and the Berlin Four Corners, should be reopened.
However, with the forecast calling for rain they agreed to wait until today to take down the barricades on a road that is in better shape than some could remember this time of year.
‘Flower-less?’
BARRE — You can add the flowerbeds at Barre’s world-renowned cemeteries to the list of Vermont’s COVID-19 casualties.
With the city strapped for cash, and more than 20 municipal employees out on furlough, City Manager Steve Mackenzie says there isn’t the money or the manpower to plant the flowerbeds in the cemeteries this year. Skipping the annual exercise won’t save a ton of money, but with the city looking to erase roughly $250,000 in red ink associated with revenue reductions tied to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Mackenzie said he couldn’t justify investing $7,500 in flower bulbs this year.
Home field advantage?
WILLIAMSTOWN — It probably wasn’t the difference, but it sure didn’t hurt that the head of the Billtown Wheelers lives right next door to the public safety building where the fate of a controversial ordinance proposed by the ATV club more than a year ago was decided on Tuesday.
Location, location, location!
You can’t blame Travis Pearce for his place of residence, or for the fact that he had an ATV in the race on Tuesday. He also had two in his yard along with signs urging residents who dropped by to cast their ballots to vote “no.”
More did — 376 — than didn’t — 347 — in a close contest that means ATVs will soon have legal access to 18 miles of local roads.
Technical difficulties
MONTPELIER — The shift to virtual meetings hasn’t been completely glitch-free in central Vermont, where the Berlin Select Board in Berlin and the city councils in Barre and Montpelier all encountered different technical difficulties this week.
The Berlin board’s second meeting using the Zoom video conferencing app featured an ominous echo from start to finish despite Town Administrator Dana Hadley’s best effort to isolate the problem Monday night.
There was no echo when Barre City councilors held their third GoToMeeting meeting, but Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, was just another pretty face in what Police Chief Tim Bombardier joked was a “Hollywood Squares” lineup of local officials.
While failure to mute a microphone was probably the problem at Berlin’s meeting Monday night, unmuting Bergeron’s microphone was the issue in Barre on Tuesday. Bergeron could hear, but not speak and was relegated to giving a thumbs up after City Manager Steve Mackenzie pinch hit for him.
Mackenzie sought and obtained authorization to retain DuBois & King Inc. to design the planned replacement of the boiler in Alumni Hall, which is where Bergeron could be seen but not heard Tuesday night.
Then came Wednesday night’s Zoom meeting in Montpelier. Shortly after calling the meeting to order, Mayor Anne Watson disappeared completely. Councilor Dona Bate took over during Watson’s brief but noticeable absence — one she blamed on an internet failure.
May Day!
BARRE — The Barre Historical Society is set to prove there’s more than one way to celebrate Primo Maggio, while honoring a now-deceased member.
Sure COVID-19 has closed the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street, which typically hosts a May Day celebration, but the disease caused by the novel coronavirus can’t stop the May 1 launch of the organization’s first oral history project on its website.
“Thomas C. Davis: A Life in Vermont” is a tribute to the Barre-born former Vermont Secretary of Human Services, long-time public servant, and BHS board member, who died in 2017. The site (oldlaborhall.org/thomas-c-davis-a-life-in-vermont/) will be publicly accessible at 1 a.m. May 1
The virtual roll-out isn’t what the historical society initially had in mind, according to president Ruth Ruttenberg, who had hoped to make the site’s launch the focal point of this year’s Primo Maggio celebration at the Old Labor Hall.
Maybe later, says Ruttenberg. “We still plan to hold an event for Tom’s family, friends and the public after the hall can re-open,” she says. “For now, the soft launch will help us honor not only Tom Davis but also May Day, as the Hall’s granite worker founders did with the first Primo Maggio celebration in 1901.”
The Davis site features 18 audio segments drawn from 25 hours of recorded interviews conducted over a two-year period by site producer Mark Greenberg. In addition to the interviews the site includes family and historic photographs, a brief biography of Davis and Greenberg’s introduction to the project.
Topics range from Davis’ family history, to his reminiscences of Barre, baseball, politicians and public service. Along with personal memories, Davis reflects on Vermont’s transformation from a largely rural and Republican state to a more cosmopolitan and Democratic one.
Davis was widely admired for his wit, humility, wisdom, and generosity and Greenberg says the audio segments demonstrate, he was also an engaging and thoughtful storyteller.
As with the parent Old Labor Hall site, the Davis site is free to the public, though donations to the hall, which has suffered a significant loss of rental income due to COVID-19, are welcome.
