Pumpkin politics?
BARRE — Early voting isn’t yet underway because, well, the field of jack-o-lanterns won’t be fixed until Monday evening. If you’re scratching your head about what we’re writing about, you obviously haven’t heard about the Barre Partnership’s pumpkin-carving contest.
We can fix that.
The winners will fittingly be announced on Election Day, but the deadline for entering the Halloween-inspired contest is 6 p.m. Monday.
Tracie Lewis, the partnership’s executive director will accept carved entries at her downtown Barre office in the historic Wheelock Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.
The voting will start Tuesday, after this year’s entries are displayed in the windows of downtown Barre businesses. If you want to weigh in, just duck inside, ask for a ballot and drop it off in the “ghost mailbox” (sounds super spooky, right?) between Richard J. Wobby Jewelers and Whimsy.
The “polls,” such as they are, will close Nov. 2 (that’s a Monday) and the winners (there are prizes for first, second and third place) will be announced Nov. 3 (that’s Election Day).
We’ll bring you the results Nov. 5 (that’s Talk of the Town Day, and who won Barre’s pumpkin-carving contest definitely qualifies).
Gone with the wind?
MARSHFIELD — A recent run of blustery weather could explain the sudden disappearance of a pair of pages from the end of a Storywalk book the Jaquith Library borrowed and installed on the nature trail at the Old Schoolhouse Common.
“It is possible that in the stormy weather we had last week that one of our boards blew away,” the folks from the library wrote.
They aren’t concerned about the large white board, but they sure would like to recover the two laminated pages that were (and may still be) attached to it with Velcro.
The pages are important because the Storywalk book was borrowed from the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, and the folks at Jaquith would like to avoid having to purchase two copies of an out-of-print book and laminate the pages to make Kellogg-Hubbard whole.
That’s where you come in. If you live Marshfield, or happen to be in town, keep your eyes peeled for that white board, or the two laminated pages from the end of the story “We Went Looking.”
There’s irony there, and in the fact that the local library is in the midst of sponsoring a “backyard scavenger hunt” that runs through Oct. 29. That fun stay-at-home exercise could pay off in a big way if participants keep an eye out for the missing pages.
If you find them, you can put them in the library book drop.
We’re pulling for a happy ending here, and will be happy to write about it if it comes to pass. If it doesn’t, the library will have to spend an estimated $80 replacing the borrowed book.
Double feature
BARRE — Members of the local Rotary Club have doubled down on their pledge to stage a Halloween revival of the popular summer-ending drive-in series they hosted behind the Barre Municipal Auditorium as summer was nearing an end.
The once-a-week movies projected on the front of the BOR ice arena were a big hit because the price (they were free) was right and the food (it wasn’t free) was worth it.
Club members will be pulling double duty a week from Saturday (that’s Halloween). Because space is limited and the two movies they’ve chosen are appropriate for decidedly different audiences, folks are going to have to decide what half of the double feature they want to see.
Folks with children should are encouraged to show up at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 to watch the animated film “Coco,” which was inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday.
They’ll be pulling out just in time for an older crew to pull in at 8 p.m. for the 1978 classic “Dawn of the Dead.” Showtime is at 8:30 p.m.
The concession stand will be open and the food is affordable, but it isn’t summer anymore, so this one is BYOB (bring your own blanket).
Coming attraction
MONTPELIER — A pandemic production featuring more than few Green Mountain boys and girls will come soon to the State House Lawn.
So say producer Nick Charyk and Big Heavy World who have wrapped filming on their feature-length film “The Ballad of Ethan Alien,” and are planning an outdoor premiere in front of the State House at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
Charyk is clearly pleased with the film that is based on the song, “Ethan Alien,” his band the Western Terrestrials co-wrote with Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show.
“This entire experience has far exceeded our expectations,” says Charyk. “Vermont is brimming to the edges with a certain strange and beautiful artistic vision that I feel we have successfully captured in this film.”
For the moment, we’ll have to take his word for it.
Charyk says audiences will recognize many faces in the film, including veteran Hollywood actor and Vermonter Luis Guzman, entertainer Rusty DeWees, who is best known for his character “The Logger,” artist and songwriter Bow Thayer, and former state lawmakers Kiah Morris and Donny Osman.
While much of the soundtrack is performed by Charyk’s band, the full length, alien-science-fiction musical also features music from several other well-known Vermont musicians. It’s a list that includes Ben Dunham, Sara Grace, Dylan Giambatista, Urian Hackney and Bob Stannard.
That was part of the point.
The film, which was created from start to finish during the pandemic, has aimed to give meaningful work to artists struggling to find any in the COVID-19 world that brought the entertainment industry to its knees.
“It’s been a thrill and a blessing to be a part of this,” says Vanessa Dunleavy, a professional actor who plays the role of Margie in the film.
“Not only has the work been much appreciated, the themes that the film deals with are extremely important and relevant to the time we are living through,” she adds. “Someone needed to make this movie. I’m glad it was us.”
The film will be soft-released Halloween weekend and audiences can expect showings, like the free premiere planned in Montpelier, to pop up around the state. Mask-wearing and social distancing will be mandatory and strictly enforced.
Though filming has wrapped, the project is seeking backers. Those interested in contributing can visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/ethanalien/western-terrestrials-present-ballad-of-ethan-alien to donate.
Visit youtu.be/f1LbhmTtveE to view trailer for the film.
‘Mask masters’
MONTPELIER — Masks aren’t just for Halloween anymore and next week the Community of Vermont Elders (COVE) will celebrate the year’s spookiest holiday with a timely nod to COVID-19 safety awareness.
Can you say: “Best COVID Halloween Mask?”
COVE Executive Director Ruby Baker can and will during a virtual next Wednesday’s virtual awards ceremony for the winners of a contest that is open to folks of all ages.
“We have spent the last seven months struggling to adjust to a ‘new normal’,” says Baker. “This contest is a way to make wearing masks into something fun and connect it to Halloween.”
Want to enter?
Just visit COVE’s Facebook event page (facebook.com/ events/826764008162799/
events/826764008162799/) and upload a photo of you and your mask and check out the prize gallery. You can also email MaraB@vermontelders.org or RubyB@vermontelders.org.
In recent months, COVE has increased efforts to include people of all ages in “fun, celebratory” themed virtual events.
Baker says that isn’t an accident.
“We all need to embrace aging, in ourselves and others,” she says. “Awareness and advocacy are important, but we also need to make space to breathe, to celebrate, to relax.”
Baker says decorating masks fits the bill.
“We all want to continue enjoying our lives, despite, or even because of, COVID,” she says. “After all, if we don’t take the time to enjoy life, what are we advocating for?”
Flag day
BARRE — Alex Pouliot will return to the scene of the civic project that will earn him Scouting’s highest honor this weekend.
A month after installing a new flag pole on Depot Square, the soon-to-be-Eagle Scout has invited family, friends and fellow Scouts to join him for a flag-raising ceremony that is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.
The small, safe, socially distant affair will punctuate a project we wrote about last month — one Pouliot managed to raise $1,375 to finance.
Barre green?
BARRE — When you think of events that occur between Halloween and Thanksgiving each year, Green Up Day just isn’t one of them.
That’s going to change this year in Barre thanks to a man who has long-expressed fondness for Vermont tradition that turned 50 in the middle of a pandemic this year.
Mayor Lucas Herring personally filled 75 Green Up bags (he was aiming for 50) back in May and on Tuesday pitched the idea of a fall sequel that will allow Granite City residents a chance to tidy up the town before snow falls this year.
The way Herring sees it, if you can “green up” in the run up to Memorial Day why can’t you “green up” in the run up to Veterans Day?
Sure it’s a little chillier outside, but a roll-off dumpster doesn’t cost any more in November than it does in May and there is always roadside litter to pick up.
There are still some details to work out, but Green Up Day Part 2 is set for the weekend of Nov. 6 (that’s post-Halloween and post-election and hopefully before snow falls). When we know more we’ll pass it along, but if you’re into greening up you can circle the date on your calendar now.
