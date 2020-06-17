Going, going ...
BARRE — Graduation commenced at Spaulding High School on Wednesday, will resume today, continue on Friday and spill into Saturday, when the official school-sanctioned event ends online and a parent-led celebration begins at Thunder Road.
That means Spaulding’s Class of 2020 is officially on its way, as graduates start collecting diplomas by appointment during individual ceremonies that are being held outside the entrance near the school’s auditorium.
The drive-up arrangement includes a two-car limit and provides family members and close friends of each graduate an opportunity to hear their name called, watch them walk across the stage, accept their diplomas and turn their tassels before posing for photographs.
Seniors who prefer can arrange in advance to have school officials bring the ceremony to them. Those diplomas will be delivered between 1 and 5 p.m. Friday.
By the time Saturday rolls around, it will be all over, but the speeches and the video link to the virtual graduation ceremony will be posted on the school’s website, www.spauldinghs.org/, at 11 a.m. That’s when, but for COVID-19, Spaulding’s in-person graduation would have been held on AG Pendo Memorial Field. The video will include student speeches, the class song, as well as other elements of the traditional graduation.
The reverse graduation — diplomas first, then the speeches — represents the school’s best effort to abide by social-distancing guidelines while honoring the academic achievements of the latest batch of Spaulding graduates.
Parents are taking it from there, and have arranged for an “in-car” celebration for all graduates starting at 3 p.m. at Thunder Road (the line will start forming at 2 p.m.). Each graduate attending will have their name announced and be invited to step out of the driver’s side of their vehicle wearing caps, gowns and a special mask that will be provided when they arrive.
Once all of the graduates in attendance have been announced, the plan is to take an aerial photo of the Class of 2020. Graduates will then be led by police escort out of Thunder Road, down Quarry Hill and through a downtown where banners honoring each of them have been hung, before heading their separate ways at the intersection of North Main Street and Route 62.
That’s the plan, though we’re told there will be a few surprises.
Because of state guidelines, graduates (with some exceptions) will be limited to one car each. The event will be live-streamed starting at 3 p.m. on the Barre Partnership’s Facebook page.
Pen pal
BERLIN — He’s way older than she is and doesn’t share her taste in music, but he was touched by the “random” letter that landed in the mailbox of his Junction Road business last week.
Let’s back up.
Stephen Bailey found the three-page letter — complete with a “little doodle” and hand-picked violet flowers when he arrived at work last Wednesday morning. It was dated June 9 and left for no one in particular. Bailey read the letter from start to finish and snapped photographs of it that he forwarded to us with the following message: “I thought somebody might find this newsworthy in a sweet kind of way, given the current state of things.”
We agree, but you be the judge.
Here’s the text of the hand-written letter (without the doodle and flowers):
“Dear whoever is reading this,
My name is Sarah, and I’m 14 years old. I was skateboarding, and I noticed the mailbox, so I thought I would leave a letter. I hope you’re doing well especially considering everything that’s going on right now.
Is it fun working at a train station? I bet it’d be cool to meet all sorts of interesting people.
In two days, I’m graduating eighth grade, and I’m kinda scared for high school but also excited!
But I’ve been listening to a lot of music to help with the stress. My favorite kind of music is Riot Grrrl. And my favorite band is Destroy Boys.
I hope you have a way of dealing with the stress of quarantine. I have a bass guitar, and I really ought to practice it so I can start a band of my own. I wish I could sing like Kathleen Hanna (the lead singer of Bikini Kill).
I hope you’re staying safe and well and thank you for reading this far even though this is really random (also there’s some flowers I picked).
Sarah.”
Pay the woman!
BARRE — In what has become something of an annual tradition, the City Council gave City Clerk Carol Dawes more than she asked for Tuesday night. Literally.
Dawes headed into this week’s virtual council meeting requesting a 2% pay raise and received 3% faster than she could say “thank you.”
There’s a pattern here, and it might explain why Dawes says every year she really enjoys the process of self-evaluation that culminates in a request that is routinely ignored and then increased.
Who wouldn’t?
Barre’s veteran clerk and treasurer may be the savviest negotiator we’ve ever seen because, well, she never negotiates. She lets others do so on her behalf.
Some year’s its the mayor, others its a council member, and on Tuesday it was City Manager Steve Mackenzie, who said Dawes’ first best offer — one she said reflected the figure she included in the budget for her office — felt light. Mackenzie urged councilors to approve a 3% pay raise he said was commensurate with what others are receiving.
That was easy!
Dawes, who was being paid $28.68 an hour for the job she has held since 2008, will now be paid $29.54 an hour — nearly 30 cents an hour more than she asked for.
Dawes is worth every penny, as was evident from her priceless pre-meeting response to a Councilor John Steinman lament.
“I’ve had enough of COVID-19,” Steinman said. “I’m ready for something new.”
“You can say that again,” Mackenzie replied, even as Dawes interjected.
“COVID-20?” she joked.
All tired out?
BARRE — Sure, folks in Barre could have unloaded unwanted tires on Green Up Day, but that’s technically cheating, and there really wasn’t any need to because they’ll get a fresh chance this weekend.
All they have to do is drive up to Barre Municipal Auditorium between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and be prepared to follow directions.
It’s free, it’s safe and it’s an opportunity to get rid of car and light-truck tires without pretending someone else dumped them on the side of the road. Those tires will be welcome, too, and from the tire’s perspective the backstory doesn’t matter.
All the tires collected during the event will be recycled. That’s true if they’ve been sitting in your garage, or you just scooped them up from the side of the road Green Up Day-style.
Though the tire collection is being underwritten by the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District, this one is only open to Barre residents (bring your license or a utility bill).
Masks or other face coverings are required to keep city staff and participants safe. If you’ve got tires to get rid of. be prepared to unload them and toss them on the pile as directed by staff and then drive off. It shouldn’t take long, but you can keep things from backing up by having your mask and identification handy.
