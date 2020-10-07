Player to be named later?
BARRE — We’d name the player now if we knew who it was, but we’re told a member of the New England Patriots spent some quality time on Zoom with fifth-graders at Barre City Elementary and Middle School on Tuesday.
Let’s back up. Seems Dawn Poitras, a counselor with the school’s student assistance program, took the New England Patriots Foundation up on its offer to “adopt” the school this fall.
It wasn’t an offer targeted specifically at Barre’s pre-K-8 school, it was a blanket offer from Patriots Community Relations Director Kelsey Bliss that we’re told went very much like this: “Our hope is that the Patriots Foundation and an assigned Patriots player can ‘adopt’ your school this season, to visit with classrooms on a weekly basis, whether that is through a virtual call with a Patriots player, providing fun activities focusing on education and physical activity, or other surprises we have in store.”
Poitras didn’t let the offer linger, and the first in a series of Tuesday installments (Tuesdays are the players day off) led to the Zoom session with local fifth-graders and the player whose name we wish we knew, will soon, but don’t at the moment, went off without a hitch.
We do know that Barre City Elementary and Middle School is the only school in Vermont to be “adopted” as part of the Patriots’ new program and Poitras gets the credit for picking up the proverbial ball and, well, running with it.
We’ll let you know more when we do.
Got pumpkins!
WILLIAMSTOWN — With the 10th annual “Williamstown Pumpkin Show” barely two weeks away, Rob Hepburn and Tania Lewis are looking for folks of all ages to enter their pumpkin-carving contest.
If you’ve got the knife skills (and even if you don’t), they’ve got the pumpkins, and they’ll happily hook you up with some provided you can drop the finished jack-o-lanterns off at 54 Garden St. between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. That should give them just enough time to arrange the head-turning display that has become an annual fixture in Hepburn’s terraced garden.
You can carve and enter as many pumpkins as you’d like, and if you need them, just email Lewis at tania_lewis29@yahoo.com or text her at 498-5531 and she’ll arrange a pickup time for this weekend or next.
From teachers looking to treat students to a fun project to Scout leaders hoping to help their dens work toward their whittling chips, it doesn’t get more economical than free pumpkins with a chance that one or more of them could actually win cash prizes. Maybe you’d like to carve one of your own, or host a carving party for friends and family.
Hepburn and Lewis have the pumpkins they need carved, so they’d love to put you to work.
The prize for the best carved pumpkin by those 10 and older is $50 (it’s $25 for second place; $10 for third). Carving a flower in the pumpkin (it is destined for a garden) works, too, and the prizes are the same if you opt for that route.
The categories are the same, but the prizes are somewhat smaller for those 9 and younger. It’s $20 for first place, $15 for second, $10 for third.
The two-day pumpkin show is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25. The pumpkins will be lit at dusk and remain that way until the candles go out.
Masks and social distancing will be required during the show and while they won’t sell refreshments this year, any donations will again benefit the Williamstown Youth Sports Association.
‘October Madness?’
MONTPELIER — “Moonlight Madness” has been a Capital City tradition since long before Montpelier Alive was a thing, but this year the downtown organization is literally tripling down on the October event it inherited more than a decade ago after the re-branding of the Montpelier Downtown Community Association.
The organization with the clunkier name and equally uninspiring acronym didn’t create “Moonlight Madness,” either. However, MDCA kept the popular event alive from its founding in 1999 to its renaming in 2009. Enter, Montpelier Alive (“Montpelier Happens” and “Mypelier” were among the hundreds of names in the running), which promptly picked up where the MDCA left off celebrating “Moonlight Madness” on the third Thursday in October.
That was then.
This year, largely on account of the fact that the Capital City’s Independence Day celebration was, well, pandemicked, Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg has been talking about redeploying resources for a much more robust edition of the annual promotion long-time Montpelier residents will tell you was always worth the trip downtown.
Groberg insists that much hasn’t changed, but pretty much everything else about the event — including its name and duration — has.
Mark down 2020 as the year “Moonlight Madness” morphed into “Montpelier Madness” — an evening featuring a few hours of really good deals at local businesses turned into a spectacular three-day affair.
There will still be great deals at downtown stores and restaurants and the event will still start on the third Thursday in October (that’s a week from today — Oct. 15 — if you don’t have a calendar handy), but thanks to a long list of sponsors headed by VSECU, there also will be more than $5,000 in giveaways, pop-up entertainment, plenty of fun, and other surprises next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Throughout the three-day event, local businesses will offer sales, discounts and promotions, in-store and online. Among the more notable offers are 20% off all new books and gifts at Bear Pond Books, the same deal for all furniture at J. Langdon, and 10% off full-price jackets and pants at Slopestyle Ski and Ride.
Groberg says restaurants — from Capitol Grounds and Kismet to Julio’s, the North Branch Café and Sarducci’s — are getting in on the act, by offering specials to hungry shoppers.
If you enjoy circus acts, live music, dramatic arts and dance, Groberg says you are going to love the entertainment that will be popping up downtown during the expanded event.
And who doesn’t like free stuff?
From pizza, coffee and chocolate to coupons with discounts worth between $5 and $50 they will give away $5,000 worth of surprises in shops and sidewalks during the event.
We’d tell you exactly where and when but: A) We don’t know; and B) that would spoil the surprise.
We will tell you to grab a “Passport to Savings” at any of the participating businesses. If you make a $10 purchase you can get your passport stamped. Collect three stamps and scoot on over to City Hall Plaza and collect a coupon worth up to $50.
If you are a member of VSECU, use your credit or debit card for your Montpelier Madness transactions because each one of them will earn you an entry to win $150 in Capital City Cash.
That’s a lot to absorb so if you’d like the most up-to-date performance schedule and information on all the deals, specials and events, visit www.montpelieralive.com/madness and get ready for next week.
Homecoming kickoff?
NORTHFIELD — Last Friday’s virtual homecoming at Norwich University featured the kickoff of a $28 million fundraising effort that will serve a variety of valuable purposes at the nation’s oldest private military college.
We’ll get to them in a moment. First, we’ll let Norwich President Mark Anarumo say a few words about the just-launched “Shoulder-to-Shoulder” initiative.
“It is not lost on me that this initiative, named Shoulder-to-Shoulder, is being launched during a time when we have to stand at least 6 feet apart from each other,” Anarumo said in a video launching the initiative during a homecoming that was virtual this year because of the pandemic.
“Although we are physically separated in these unprecedented times, we must remain united in mission and in service to the next generation,” Anarumo added.
That’s where “Shoulder-to-Shoulder” comes in because the initiative will raise funds for five strategic priorities that all focused on the future. They range from building the Norwich Fund and raising money for scholarships to investing in a technology endowment, academic enhancement and planned giving.
For those unfamiliar with the Norwich Fund, it fuels everything from the university’s core operations to innovative opportunities and strategic priorities. Also, it provides crucial resources that allow Norwich to offer a timely response to unforeseeable events and urgent needs like, say, a global pandemic.
Scholarships speak for themselves and are imperative to keeping Norwich affordable — a strategic priority for the university. Improving the affordability of a Norwich education remains essential to attracting the best and brightest students. Furthermore, with the economic stresses posed by COVID-19, scholarships are especially important to attracting and retaining top students, further solidifying Norwich’s reputation of excellence.
Anarumo said technology endowment is crucial for Norwich to accommodate online courses and provide interactive resources that create a modern, flexible hub for teaching and learning. It will help the university stay ahead of the curve — ensuring the maintenance and updating of campus resources and providing students with access to top-of-the-line systems and equipment. Investing in academic enhancements and planned giving are also key to the university’s future, he said.
Visit www.norwich.edu/shoulder-to-shoulder for more information about the campaign — Anarumo’s first as Norwich president.
