Lonely at the top
BARRE — The Barre Civic Center just lost another paying customer, and if it wasn’t for folks who use the facility for free, things would be awfully lonely atop Auditorium Hill.
That’s the word from Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, who said Ryan Boisvert just canceled Rock-toberfest – a Christian concert that typically draws a considerable crowd to the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
Not this year.
Bergeron said concerns about COVID-19 prompted Boisvert to pull the plug on the concert – leaving him with precious few real rentals between now and the end of the year.
The good news?
Bergeron, whose office is in the basement of Alumni Hall, expects company on the hill today when the state Health Department returns for the latest in a weekly series of COVID-19 testing that started back in May and he expects to run through the end of August. The testing is available for those who show up at the BOR arena from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Thursdays.
Bergeron has been tested twice and passed with flying colors both times.
“Call me ‘Mr. Negative,” he said, noting the health department doesn’t pay for the space, but no one else is using it.
The city has a similar arrangement with the Red Cross, which will make next Thursday, July 16, something of a double-header at the civic center.
Not only will the health department be conducting COVID-19 testing at the BOR next door, the Red Cross will be upstairs in Alumni Hall collecting blood from donors between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
“It’s going to be a busy day,” Bergeron said.
Though walk-ins are welcome for COVID testing, the Red Cross prefers donors to make appointments in advance. It’s simple, just call 1-800-733-2767, or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter BOR.
He who hesitates …
BERLIN — Earlier this year, a Select Board eager to line up interim financing for sewer line expansion project they hoped would start much sooner than it did, accepted bridge loan offered by Community Bank at an interest rate of 1.85 percent.
That was then.
This week Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle told the board the bank called and volunteered to drop the interest rate for the $2.2 million it hadn’t yet borrowed to 1.6 percent.
The last-minute adjustment, which Isabelle said would save the town $5,500, was accepted by most board members faster than you can say “cha-ching”
Not Chairman Brad Towne.
Towne took a moment to process the news before coyly noting the passage of time had accrued to the town’s benefit.
“Can we wait another month?” he joked before agreeing to take the better interest rate and run with it.
Road closed
BERLIN — Speaking of that sewer project in Berlin, construction, which was delayed due to COVID-19, finally started on Wednesday and those who enjoy traveling on Paine Turnpike North will need to find another weekday option for the foreseeable future.
As the roadside message boards have been telegraphing in recent weeks the stretch of Paine Turnpike between the entrance to Berlin Elementary School and the intersection of Fisher Road will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
Got stuff?
MONTPELIER — They’ve filmed in Vermont a few times before and the hosts of American Pickers are planning a return trip to the Green Mountain State as part of their documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.”
Where to film is a question Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are hoping we can help them answer. Let’s face it – we (and by “we” we mean “you”) know Vermont way better than they do.
When to film is as settled as it can be in the middle of a pandemic, but the duo has penciled in a September swing through New England that will include a stop in Vermont. That could change if conditions worsen, and if they don’t, the show’s hosts say they’ll abide by all guidelines and protocols for safe filming.
Wolfe and Fritz say they’ve seen a lot of “rusty gold” in their quest to recycle and rescue forgotten relics and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. If you’ve got a collection of unusual or extraordinary items, they would be happy to hear about them. If you know someone else who might, they’d love that lead too.
They’re looking for large private collections or accumulations of antiques that they can spend the better part of a day “picking” through for their hit series that has aired on the History Channel since 2010.
If you can help them out just send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection (complete with photos) to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
If they pick you (heck, even if they don’t, but you think they should have), drop us a line at news@timesargus.com because you’re probably worth a story and a front-page photograph.
‘Field’ and ‘stream?’
PLAINFIELD — Three of the four Democrats vying for the right to represent their party in this year’s gubernatorial race are expected to attend an online forum that will be livestreamed on Facebook tonight.
The “field,” with the exception of Ralph “Carcajou” Corbo, will be “streamed” at 7 p.m. during a forum hosted by the North Branch Dems.
The coalition of Democratic committee members from Calais, Cabot, Plainfield, Marshfield and Woodbury, is inviting you to meet gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Holcombe, Pat Windburn and David Zuckerman (who comes last alphabetically despite the fact he is the sitting lieutenant governor).
All you have to do is log on to the Washington County Democrats Facebook page at 7 p.m. (just google “Washington County Democrats Vermont” and it will pop up to hear what the candidates have to say about important issues and ask questions if you’ve got them.)
‘Early’ returns
BARRE — The North Branch Dems are also encouraging folks to vote early for the Aug. 11 primary, though we’re told that message is getting through without them.
Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes said she is receiving hundreds of postcards a day requesting absentee ballot and she isn’t alone.
“Every clerk is being swamped with requests of absentee ballots,” she said.
That is certainly true in Barre Town where Town Clerk Donna Kelty had already received 1,200 fresh requests for the August primary.
“We’ve been inundated just like everyone else,” she said.
Still, in a nod to the pandemic and as a courtesy to the North Branch Dems, those who would like to request a vote-by-mail ballot and haven’t done so already can call their clerk or visit mvp.vermont.gov and take care of it online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.