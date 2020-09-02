‘Tick talk’
BARRE — The city-owned clock in the steeple of the First Church of Barre hadn’t done much ticking this summer until Gary Donahue of G.D. Machines in East Barre cured what was ailing it.
Donahue started tinkering with the clock late last week and the part he needed to get it running again arrived on Monday.
End of story? Not quite.
We’re told the two-faced clock is again telling time, but it isn’t quite the right time.
The city plans to reach out to the pastor of the church, David Sanguinetti, to fix a clock we’re told is running about 35 minutes fast. It’s a two-person job.
Sanguinetti likely will set the clock taking his cue from someone on the street who can actually tell when the time is right.
Back in the day (the clock was installed in the church steeple more than 150 years ago) that likely required hollering when the clock’s hands hit the sweet spot. That is no longer necessary now that we have cellphones.
For those wondering what a city-owned clock is doing in a church steeple, here’s a fun fact courtesy of the Barre Historical Society and the folks at Aldrich Public Library.
Seems a man named Chapin Keith decided to give the city a clock in 1862. But where to put it?
Where Keith could see it, of course, which interestingly enough, wound up being the church he didn’t attend.
Keith, the story goes, was a member of the Barre Congregational Church (it’s the one with the red doors), but his office, which was near the corner of North Main Street and Keith Avenue, featured an unobstructed view of the church next door to his own.
Keith is credited for gifting the city the handsome clock that has stopped and re-started frequently through the years.
Without Power :(
MONTPELIER — Members of the Barre Historical Society and the Capital City Grange are still adjusting to life without Marjorie “Marj” Power – a long-time supporter of both organizations who died July 25 of leukemia.
Eager to honor the memory of their fallen friend, members of both organizations reached out to her children who suggested they hold a benefit auction and split the proceeds.
The Berlin-based Grange will get half and the half will go to the Barre Historical Society’s most successful and enduring project – the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street.
Power was a major contributor to the restoration of the Old Labor Hall and an enthusiastic contra dancer, who twirled her way around the Grange Hall countless times over the years.
A member of the Contra Dance Umbrella in Montpelier, Power danced in central Vermont, across the Northeast and beyond.
That brings us to the auction that will include contra dance skirts from Power’s extensive and admired collection along with T-shirts, sweatshirts and books from the Old Labor Hall.
The online auction will run from 4 p.m. Sept. 13 to 4 p.m. Sept. 30. Winning bidders can pick up items at the Grange Hall on Route 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, or arrange to have the items mailed for an additional $12.
Visit www.32auctions.com/contradance to see the items being auctioned and for more information.
For those who didn’t know her, Power was a whole lot more than a history buff who really enjoyed dancing. She was a dedicated champion of social justice long before it was fashionable and a long-time supporter of the Vermont Progressive Party.
Power served on the Montpelier City Council many years ago, was a local mayoral candidate and ran for lieutenant governor and secretary of state as a Progressive.
It’s show time!
BARRE — We told you members of the Barre Rotary Club were readying to launch a weekly drive-in at the Barre Civic Center and, well, they’re finally ready.
The arrangements have all been made, the equipment is in hand and passed a members-only test Sunday night.
Club members who watched “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” projected onto the front of the BOR ice arena last Sunday are inviting the community to join them for “Jurassic Park” this weekend.
It’s a pretty slick set up. The projector works like a charm and the modest investment in a low power FM radio transmitter allows movie-goers to turn on their car radios and tune in.
The movies are free, but folks are encouraged to buy something from the concession setup that will open at 7:30 p.m. each of the next four Sundays. The movies (we can’t yet preview the coming attractions beyond this week) will start at 8:15 p.m.
Though the current schedule is limited to September, we’re told an October-ending movie night with a Halloween theme hasn’t been ruled out in the parking lot behind the Barre Municipal Auditorium and Alumni Hall.
‘Social (distance) social’
MONTPELIER — The Sustainable Montpelier Coalition is hosting a “Social Distance Ice Cream Social” on Northfield Street today to celebrate the network of neighborhood volunteers who have helped foster a sense of caring community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Perhaps you are one of them.
We’re talking about the folks who mobilized in response to the coalition’s call to reorganize the dormant Capital Area Neighborhoods (CAN) project in April.
Partly a response to the pandemic, the goal of the neighbors helping neighbors initiative was to create strong communications and support networks at the city’s most local level.
During the past few months CAN volunteers have fostered communications among neighbors and served as a conduit for conveying concerns to city officials and other service providers. They’ve been the boots on the ground when it comes to restoring and, in many cases building neighborhood networks that have flourished throughout the city.
Their work is far from finished, but we’re told it’s time to pause for ice cream, some face time and a pat on the back from Mayor Anne Watson, members of the City Council and city officials, and the staff of the Sustainable Montpelier Coalition.
Volunteers will receive CAN T-shirts and thank-you cards during the hour-long ice cream social that is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at 116 Northfield St.
