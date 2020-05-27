Memorial Day weekend
BARRE — Monday was for backyard barbecues, but as is its custom, the Barre Area Veterans Council will commemorate Memorial Day on Saturday.
May 30 is the traditional holiday and local veterans groups have long favored it to the tail-end of a three-day weekend.
Still, this year will be different. The COVID-19 crisis has sidelined three school bands that are regular participants, the parade has been scrapped and the keynote speaker — a World War II veteran from out of state — decided it would be safer not to make the trip.
Chuck Barney, chairman of the veteran’s council, isn’t counting on a crowd.
“We’ll be lucky if we get 40 people,” he says, noting there are no plans to stop traffic traveling through downtown Barre to accommodate the rain-or-shine ceremony that will be held at 11 a.m. in City Hall Park.
If it’s not raining, Barney says the ceremony will be held in its customary location, in front of the “Youth Triumphant” memorial. If Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, it will shift to the nearby gazebo.
“It’s still important that we honor everybody who has given so much for this country,” he said, adding: “We’re trying to add a little bit of normalcy back to everyday life.”
Members of local veterans organizations — the American Legion Post #10, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #790, the Barre Elks Lodge #1535 and the local chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War are all expected to speak during a ceremony that will be emceed by Ron Tallman of the VFW.
Recorded renditions of the National Anthem and Taps will be played and a wreath will be laid at the base of “Youth Triumphant” during a brief ceremony Barney is hoping will be broadcast on CVTV so that people used to attending can watch it from home.
Flies outfoxed
CALAIS — Any other week and the virtual “your-blackflies-are-peskier-than-our-blackflies” exchange that occurred between Calais Selectman John Brabant and Woodbury Assistant Fire Chief Chance Payette on Tuesday night would have been a lock for our “Zoom Moment of the Week.”
Instead, it was relegated to runner-up status in less than an hour thanks to the eagle-eyed chairwoman of the Calais Select Board.
More on Denise Wheeler in a moment.
First, we’ll give Brabant his due, because the man who once lived in Woodbury didn’t pass up the chance to playfully poke Payette about an insect that does a fair amount of damage in his neck of the woods.
In a pandemic-inspired exchanged, Brabant wondered aloud whether Woodbury’s volunteer fire department was having any luck convincing the local blackfly population to social distance.
Payette played along.
“I don’t know about social distancing, but they fed themselves really well on my two lower legs when I was working outside last weekend,” he quipped without skipping a beat.
“Nothing has changed up here,” Payette added. “We give blood donations to the blackflies every single year.”
“You’re a generous lot,” Brabant replied. “I don’t miss the Woodbury blackflies.”
The seamless tag-team effort seemed like it would be tough to top in terms of memorable Zoom moments until Wheeler’s showstopping solo performance.
“Hey, there’s a fox in my driveway!” Wheeler exclaimed, shrugging off Selectman Clif Emmons’ suggestion she activate her camera so the rest of the board could get a peek at the critter and briefly left the virtual meeting to sound the alarm.
“I’ve got to go holler to Roger so he can go watch the chickens,” she said as she left.
It was classic Calais, and we’ve got to believe a first for the Zoom videoconferencing app.
Off!
CALAIS — Speaking of Calais and blackflies and social distancing, we regret to report that the 18th Annual Adamant Blackfly Festival is off as result of the COVID-19 crisis and plans to try to pull off a virtual version have been dropped.
So says Eva Gumprecht, who hails from the southern corner of Calais that has long-since adopted an “if you can’t beat them celebrate them” attitude with respect to blackflies.
“Adamant is the blackfly center of Vermont, and our house is the blackfly center of the blackfly center,” says Gumprecht, who has the bug baffles (three of them!) to prove it.
An active member of the Adamant Cooperative, Gumprecht said the idea of holding a virtual Blackfly Festival sounded better in the middle of March than it does at the end of May.
“It was one of those things when it was cold and rainy all the time that you could get excited about,” she says. “Now that it’s warm and people are out in their gardens that’s where they need to be.”
Still, Gumprecht says skipping what had grown into “a huge communal event” stings more than a bit.
“There’s a lot of sadness about not getting together as a community,” she says of a day-long festival that is typically held on the first Saturday in June.
Not this year.
There will be no blackfly pie contest, no blackfly-themed fashion show and no insect-inspired parade. The food, the music and the poetry slam are all off, but the blackflies didn’t get the memo because the population is reaching festival proportions.
“What they like is unpolluted running water, and we have a lot of that,” Gumprecht says. “That’s a good thing.”
Worth the wait
MONTPELIER — A volunteer coalition committed to commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage has opted to postpone the parade and festival it had planned in the Capital City later this summer.
Citing public health concerns, Sue Racanelli, director of the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance, said the events that had been set for Aug. 22 in Montpelier will be held next year instead.
“The Alliance has been working since 2018, developing and promoting projects and events to recognize and illuminate this historic milestone for women and our democracy,” Racanelli said. “We remain committed to observing the centennial, and we’ll persist and adapt, embracing the spirit of those who fought for suffrage for three-quarters of a century, including throughout the influenza pandemic of 1918.”
While the parade and the festival are being pushed into 2021, Racanelli said the alliance of “over 60 enthusiastic and creative individuals and organizations” have already started modifying other projects and events planned for this year.
Working with the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum the group recently transformed what was supposed to be an in-person gathering into a virtual symposium — “One Event, Many Perspectives” — that is now available on demand. The finished product offers insights into the suffrage movement and its relationship to African-American women, indigenous women and the education of women.
Racanelli said the alliance will soon offer a Vermont offered comic booklet profiling state and national suffragists, and while the format for the “Suffrage Scramble 5K” is still up in the air, the Aug. 15 race will be hosted by the Central Vermont Runners. It will either be held observing strict social distancing guidelines, or, if need be, pivot to a virtual race.
A newly created school exhibit — “Because of Women Like Her …” — will start its tour in the fall complete with a digital curriculum guide and in October the alliance in partnership with the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, will bring Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner, a nationally recognized historian, to Vermont for a series of entertaining and informative presentations.
Performances of “The Suffragists’ Reenactment Society,” an original play, are planned for multiple venues around the state next year.
Racanelli said extending commemoration of the suffrage centennial into 2021 will allow the alliance to recognize the 100th anniversary of a couple of other noteworthy state events.
Edna Beard, an Orange resident who graduated from Spaulding High School in 1896, settled in as Vermont’s first woman legislator in January 1921. A month later, on Feb. 8, 1921, Beard joined fellow lawmakers in finally ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
More information about the alliance and its evolving plans can be found at vtsuffrage2020.org, on social media @VTSuffrage2020, or by emailing sue@vtsuffrage2020.org
Spaulding’s finest
BARRE — A local service club’s 38-year tradition of honoring Spaulding High School seniors who manage to maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for seven straight semesters caught a COVID-19 curve ball this year.
The Kiwanis Club of Barre can get in a long line and this year’s members of Spaulding’s Pro Merito Society can join them.
The April 13 dinner at the Canadian Club would would have kicked off graduation season this year if it hadn’t been canceled due to a global pandemic.
The club won’t get a chance to toast this year’s graduates in the presence of their family and friends, but each will still receive a certificate and a gold pin and, while the list is pretty long, they’ll also get their names in the paper.
Take a bow: Myles Aja, Lauren Allen, Nathaniel Arthur, Ethan Asselin, Heath Atwood, Jared Barber, Damien Barnett, Owen Barr, Ethan Benoit, Zoey Binaghi, Briana Bouffard, Autavia Browman, Caleb Carrien, Iris Carter, Hunter Chase, Daniel Copping, Taylor D’Agostino, Emmalee Davis, Anna DeAlmeida, Carter Dickinson, Jack Dodd, Taylor Dunster, Annie Duprey, Ashley Emmons, Jaylynn Emmons, Abby Fantoni, Jack Feccia, Camryn Fewer, Bailey Gable-Chase, Bryanna Giacherio, Gavin Glosser, Nathan Gravel, Cassandra Graves, Vanessa Greig, Gustavo Hahn, Jenna Hallstrom Megan Hammarstrom, Grace Hardhaker, Dylan Hebert, John Hebert, Madison Henderson, Emily Henry, Riley Hodgkins, Destiny Isabelle, Jordan Jones, Rachel Kelley, Micah Kezar, Hailey LaFaille, Aliza Lindley, Jada MacDonald, Conner Magoon Elizabeth Malnati Morgan Mast Brittany Matott, Kyle May, Madelyn Mayfield, Ella Mayo, Nicholas McKelvey, Emily McMahon, Kiersten Mongeon, Merrick Morris, Kaiden Morse, Nicholas Norwood, Marley Ostrout, Grant Otis, Lillian Parker, Lucian Parker, Grace Paterson, Oscar Peake, Attilio Perantoni, Lydia Perkins, Emily Pierce, Jackson Pierson, Makena Plant, Elizabeth Poirier, Hayleigh Pollard, Caelan Radigan, Emma Riddle, Rebekah Russell, Ethan Santor, Courtney Silk, Gregory Silk, Brianna Spaulding, Abigail Stacey, Andrew Stacey, Kiana Stevens, Kylee Stone, Matthew Tacey, Danielle Trottier, Olivia Verret, Lee Walbridge, Jacob Washburn and Brittany Weston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.