Free parking
MONTPELIER — It sure was nice while it lasted, but a pandemic-inspired period of free parking in central Vermont’s “Twin Cities” is about to expire.
The story in Montpelier is the same as the one in Barre, where metered parking will resume on Monday, though reminders will be issued instead of parking tickets to start.
For the city, that will last a week. City councilors have already taken the steps necessary to give their parking enforcement personnel something to do when they return from voluntary furlough Monday.
The Montpelier council is expected to reinstate parking enforcement when it meets on Aug. 12 and the city has signaled it won’t begin active enforcement until Aug. 17.
Enjoy it while it lasts.
There is a twist in Montpelier where those who use on-street parking will be ticketed if they haven’t started feeding the meters by Aug. 17 parking will remain free in city-owned lots for the first month. Assuming the demand is there, the city will start charging in all lots by mid-September.
Barre and Montpelier are in the process of implementing the ParkMobile parking app, which allows people to pay for parking with smartphones. No change and no touching the meters.
Barre officials had hoped to make the upgrade before now, while incorporating increased parking fees at the same time. That won’t happen. The old rates will still apply until the meters are upgraded in coming weeks.
Montpelier also expects the ParkMobile option to be fully operational and live by the end of September.
Minutes matter
BARRE — For the record, we stand by our harsh critique of the City Council’s meeting-ending rendition “Happy Birthday” to two of its members last week.
We described it at the time as “oh-so-off-key” and we now have official evidence we were oh-so-right.
When we suggested the minutes of last week’s virtual meeting would reflect the council’s sorry execution of “a well-intended, but incredibly bad idea,” we were joking.
Funny thing is, they actually do.
Seems City Clerk Carol Dawes, who has proven through the years she’s no slouch as a singer, heard the same train wreck we did and thought it worth noting.
“Mayor Herring led the group in a pitiful attempt at singing the birthday song,” the Dawes-authored minutes state. “Such singing doesn’t work well on Zoom.”
If you doubt us, or the now council-approved minutes (or are simply a glutton for punishment) go to cvtv723.org, pull up the July 22 meeting of the Barre City Council, skip ahead to 2:35:05 and brace yourself for 10 seconds of pure torture.
Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Change of pace?
BARRE — Who doesn’t miss being stopped in the street by folks collecting coins for good causes?
If a “coin drop” sounds so pre-pandemic, that’s because it is in Barre, where the first in a series of fundraisers that were postponed because of the COVID-19 crisis is set for Saturday.
This one is being conducted by the local Kiwanis Club and, among other things, will help purchase school supplies – backpacks and all – that will be distributed to students at a “Back to Bash” the folks at Connecting Hope are hosting at the Vermont Granite Museum of Barre on Aug. 15. Also, the club will raise funds to help cover the cost of the “story walks” Ian Gauthier, the children’s librarian at Aldrich Public Library, will lead through the Barre Town Forest.
You can help.
If you’re driving through Barre between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and spot some masked men and women standing in the middle of the road in front of Domino’s, don’t be afraid to roll down your window and pitch in.
It will be just like old times and a sign of things to come because there will be five coin drops – most postponed from earlier this year – over the next two months.
The Barre Lions Club is on deck for Aug. 15. The Barre Rotary Club is up next on Sept. 5., Barre Community Baseball will take its cut on Sept. 19, followed by the Barre Figure Skating Club on Oct. 3.
Day late(r)
WILLIAMSTOWN — When writing about a series of fundraisers that are being held at Lotus Lake Camp this summer, we got a little bit ahead of ourselves last week. Literally.
Last week’s fundraiser – a Zumba class – was, as we noted, held last Saturday. However, it didn’t interrupt a string of Saturday concerts because those concerts – the ones we wrote about last week – are all on Sundays as anyone who double-checked the dates (wish we’d done that!) can attest.
Let’s try again.
As we noted last week, the first of the “pack in, pack out, rain or shine” events featured Chad Hollister and his friend “Primo” earlier this month. It drew more than 125 people who arrived in 35 cars and trucks along with two dozen mountain bikers who socially distanced on the field where campers usually play games this time of year.
Also, we noted there wasn’t a concert last week because there was a Zumba class on Saturday, but the weekly concerts would resume on Aug 2.
That date, upon further review, is a Sunday. This Sunday, which is when Matt Avery’s jazz quartet will perform at Lotus Lake. As always, the gates will open at 4 p.m. and the music will play non-stop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Folks are encouraged to bring food, drink and chairs.
Wait, there’s more.
The Dave Keller Band will perform (same time, same place, same drill) on Sunday, Aug. 9, followed by Amerikana Blues on Sunday, Aug. 16, and Imagine That on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Minimum donations for the concerts is $10 per person.
Though we got all the dates right and only used the word “Saturday” once last week we did it in a confusing spot, which is why we’re calling attention to the fact that the concerts are a day later than readers who didn’t check their calendars might have believed.
Book a computer?
BARRE — Aldrich Public Library’s latest step toward reopening requires patrons to make reservations to use its computers and schedule WiFi sessions.
For now, it’s a Monday, Wednesday and Friday opportunity and hour-long computer sessions (at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.) are available each day. The 90-minute intervals provide library staff the time to disinfect the computers between users.
Just visit aldrichpubliclibrary.org to make a reservation or learn more about the program.
Folks who have their own devices but lack reliable WiFi, can reserve tables for two (same days and same schedule) on the library’s website.
