BARRE — Superintendents for several central Vermont school districts have enlisted the assistance of an attorney in an effort to renegotiate contracts for services that were interrupted when the COVID-19 crisis triggered the end of face-to-face instruction in March.
Barre Superintendent John Pandolfo acknowledged the contractual dispute, while opting not to publicly identify the vendor during a virtual School Board meeting late last week.
Pandolfo, who later briefed board members in more detail during an online executive session, indicated the dispute was bigger than Barre and something of an anomaly.
Pandolfo said the local district has been largely successful in revisiting contracts for everything from student transportation to mental services based on Gov. Phil Scott’s pandemic-fueled decision to dismiss schools on March 17.
“By and large they have been agreeable to renegotiating terms with us based on a change in services provided,” he said of the mix of private companies and organizations that have contracts with the pre-K-12 district.
Pandolfo said there was one notable exception and that organization has resisted repeated attempts by various school districts to substantially alter contracts he argued became “null and void” when Scott declared a state of emergency and public schools were shuttered in favor the remote learning model that has remained in place and will soon end when students are dismissed for the summer.
Pandolfo said the central question is whether the districts are paying for things they shouldn’t be paying for, because the services that are the subject of the contracts haven’t been – and couldn’t be – provided as contemplated in the contracts.
It’s a question frustrated business managers kicked up to area superintendents who Pandolfo said recently agreed to jointly retain legal counsel.
“We’re going to work together as a group to get resolution to this,” he said.
Though Pandolfo said the superintendents believe they have the “doctrine of impossibility and impracticability” on their side, he said the dispute was now in the hands of attorneys.
“We don’t know where this is going to go,” he said. “We’re in a situation where both sides have lawyered up.”
Pandolfo said his concern – one shared by several of his peers – involved being charged for services that weren’t provided.
“We are stewards of the public funds and we cannot spend public funds on something that does not benefit public school students,” he said. “We need documentation that the services were provided to our students to be able to use our funds to pay for (them).”
Pandolfo said the districts expect to be reimbursed for services that are being provided, but even that isn’t completely clear. The “worst case,” he said, is the districts will be required to pay for services they didn’t receive without getting any reimbursement.
and receive no reimbursement.
Pandolfo said the “best case” is the districts won’t have to pay for services they didn’t receive, but will obtain reimbursement for services that were actually provided.
Pandolfo declined to publicly identify the vendor in question or the nature of the service it provides, while agreeing to privately provide the board with a more detailed update.
Asked if the service provider in question could seek relief for lost revenue associated with the COVID-19 crisis, Pandolfo said that was likely the case.
“Everyone can get into a line somewhere,” he said. “I think the reality is everyone is in a world of hurt right now … and no one wants to be in a world of hurt, but at some level the burden has to be shared.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.