MONTPELIER — Everything is subject to change, specifics are still in short supply, parents are anxious and a School Board eager to hear how the Montpelier Roxbury Public School system plans to navigate the uncertain waters of the COVID-19 crisis got a sneak peek Wednesday night.
It wasn’t a comprehensive briefing because Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said there isn’t one offer – just a string of “tentative decisions” that provide a rough framework for what the coming school year could look like.
At least to start.
Bonesteel predicted an eventual return to remote learning is more likely than not, and, based on fresh guidance from the state Agency of Education, could be available to some students from the day that school opens.
How many?
Who knows?
Bonesteel said that is among a boatload of questions that have yet to be answered as the local school district prepares to pick up where it left off when in-person instruction abruptly ended due to the ongoing pandemic in mid-March.
Parents with calendars handy can circle Aug. 31, but they should do it in pencil.
Bonesteel told board members that’s the day she’s planning for students in the pre-K-12 system to return – most in person and some virtually – while acknowledging the state could have different ideas.
“That could change,” she said.
Bonesteel was referring to the proposed start day for students, but she could have been talking about pretty much any aspect of a plan that is both fluid and fraught with questions – some more thorny than others.
There is one certainty, according to the woman responsible for running a district that includes three schools in Montpelier and one in Roxbury: there are going to be those within the school community who will be disappointed by the eventual outcome.
“There isn’t a way we can solve this … that is good for everyone, including us,” Bonesteel said
Why?
“There is no shortage of perspectives on whether it’s safer or not to come back to school,” she said.
That’s the backdrop for conversations that are occurring in school districts around the state and likely yield different results.
The state has provided a blueprint, but it isn’t one size fits all and Bonesteel said a new wrinkle was added hours before Wednesday’s virtual board meeting.
Though districts are still being encouraged to return to in-person instruction in the fall, the new guidance opens the door to other options.
“… There is considerable consensus among public health experts that the return to in-person instruction is the optimal approach to address both student learning needs and the larger social, emotional and health needs of students,” the guidance released by the state Agency of Education on Wednesday states.
“Nevertheless, it is important that each district plan for a certain amount of flexibility to shift school instruction along a continuum of options from full in-person instruction to full remote learning, including a hybrid learning approach that might include both.”
Bonesteel said that “very new information” reflected a policy change by the state that would be factored in to the district’s evolving plan – one members of the school community can expect to hear more about as it comes into sharper focus.
Bonesteel said she will be issuing weekly updates on Thursdays and principals will be following up with more focused weekly reports on Mondays in an effort to keep people informed.
Bonesteel said the decision to start school a week later than previously planned will provide five extra days to train teachers in new safety protocols and prepare for the possible return to remote learning.
“Every one of us needs more time,” she said.
According to Bonesteel, the tentative plan involves a somewhat shorter school day for pre-K-8 students – one that ends earlier in the afternoon, though she said after Wednesday’s virtual meeting she wasn’t prepared to say how much earlier.
Part of the reason for the earlier release is that students will be required to wear masks unless they are medically unable to do so. That is a big ask for young children and Bonesteel suggested parents could aid the effort by getting their familiarizing their children with face coverings now.
Bonesteel said students will all be temperature checked before boarding buses, or, for those who walk, entering the school each day and a “pod system” is being developed that will limit the potential for cross-contamination once they enter.
Two staff members – a teacher and a special educator or an instructional assistant – would be assigned to each “pod” – providing built-in backup Bonesteel said should reduce the need for substitute teachers.
Keeping the same group of children with the same adults each day makes sense from a safety perspective, but Bonesteel said the concept isn’t without challenges.
“It’s a huge staffing lift,” she said, noting personnel will likely need to be reshuffled and a growing number of positions, including 10 bus monitors and a half-time nurse’s position will have to be filled.
Though staffing could be a challenge, Bonesteel said space isn’t a problem at Union Elementary School, Roxbury Village School and Main Street Middle School. She said there is ample room at those three schools to meet the state’s social distancing guidelines, but that will be problematic at Montpelier High School.
Based on classroom dimensions, Bonesteel said class sizes at the high school would need to be limited to 13 students and a teacher. The tentative plan, involves a “cohort model,” which hasn’t been finalized and would likely require some students to be in school while others are at home.
Bonesteel said all food would be served in classrooms, recess for younger students would be one class at a time, and play structures will be off limits.
Based on the new state guidance, Bonesteel said the district has contacted the parents of 71 students who are considered medially “at risk” to determine whether they want their children to receive their education remotely or to return to school. That, she said, represented the first step in establishing a “remote academy” that could be an option for other parents who aren’t comfortable sending their children back to school.
However, Bonesteel said capacity in the program would be limited and it isn’t clear how many students could be accommodated. She said she expected that decision to be made in the next two weeks.
Bonesteel said after school programs are set to resume in the fall, though she did not say whether their schedules would be adjusted to account for the earlier end to the school day that is in the district’s tentative plans.
Board members, who were again urged at the beginning of their remote meeting to eliminate the school resource officers position, praised Bonesteel and school administrators for their efforts.
“This is not on the curriculum in superintendent school,” Chairman Jim Murphy said of the unprecedented summer planning project.
