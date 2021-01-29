BARRE — Superintendent David Wells says it’s time to shift the focus from reopening Barre’s schools to preparing to deal with the academic, social and emotional consequences associated with a pandemic-disrupted school year.
Wells underscored the importance of developing what he characterized as a “recovery plan” during Thursday night’s virtual meeting.
Armed with information that was gathered at the board’s behest, Wells defended the mix of in-person and remote instruction now being delivered to most middle and high school students in Barre and Barre Town. Though there are some variations in the theme, he said, the majority of school districts around the state are relying on similar “hybrid” systems to educate their oldest students.
Wells’ assertion was buttressed by data collected each month by the state department of education.
In December only about 9.5% of the state’s high schools reported they had returned to full in-person instruction — a four month high. Roughly 22% of high schools, including Spaulding High School in Barre, were using a fully remote model, while most (nearly 69%) had hybrid models similar and, in some cases, almost identical to the one Spaulding students resumed on Jan. 4.
Middle school has been a bigger bone of contention in Barre, and Wells said the numbers there don’t indicate the local district is wildly out of step with it s comparably sized counterparts.
In December, about 24% of Vermont’s middle schools had returned to fully in-person instruction; nearly 18%, including those in Barre and Barre Town, were all remote; and most (just over 58%) were still relying on a hybrid system the Barre district resumed for its seventh and eighth graders earlier this month.
Based on the size of the Barre district’s three schools, their enrollment and state guidelines that require six feet of separation for students in grades 7-12, Wells said the district isn’t out of step with what other comparably sized schools are doing.
“The modes of instruction that we’re using in Barre with the hybrid schedule in our high school ... and the hybrid schedule in our middle school(s) ... is similar to the schools who have the same size as us and the same other parameters that we have,” he said.
With the recent return to five days of in-person instruction for K-6 students at centralized schools in Barre and Barre Town now complete, Wells said he strongly recommended the district’s school reopening team pivot to preparing a “recovery plan” designed to fill in “academic and social and emotional gaps” that will likely result from an unusually turbulent school year.
All agree the educational delivery model still isn’t optimal and there is no disputing it has undergone radical and, in some cases, abrupt changes that have forced students, parents and teachers to adjust on the fly since school opened in September. That included a decision shift the pre-K-12 school system from a hybrid system that had students physically in school two days a week and learning remotely the other three to an all-remote format in mid-November. Twice extended, that arrangement finally ended on Jan. 4.
Though several parents have persistently complained the remote model didn’t work well and pushed for a return to in-person instruction, one said Thursday that her eighth-grade children got more out of five hours of virtual sessions than they are under a hybrid system that provides them with two hours of work a day.
Others, including Christina Parker and Megan Parker, said they remain hopeful state guidelines will be relaxed with respect to middle and high school students in coming weeks, and want to be sure the school district isn’t caught flat-footed if it does.
Spaulding noted the guidance changed with respect to elementary school students just before school opened last fall and it wasn’t until this month that the district finally brought those students back for in-person instruction five days a week.
Should the guidelines change, Wells said the district would move swiftly to do the same for students in grades 7-12, a sentiment echoed by Spaulding Principal Brenda Waterhouse and the district’s two middle school principals, Chris Hennessey and Erica Pearson.
Chairman Paul Malone said he hoped those “on-the-record” assurances would quell concerns the district has resigned itself to solely planning for remediation that Wells said will be needed in coming months to address the shortcomings of the current system.
Mary Ellen Simmons, the district’s assistant superintendent of instruction, told the board that exercise is underway.
“We’re putting plans in place right now,” she said. “We’re not waiting until the fall.”
Even if the distancing guidelines aren’t relaxed, Barre Town resident Diane Solomon said she hoped the district would look for ways to increase in-person instruction. That, she said, could involve something as simple as renting tents when the weather gets warmer and classes can be held outside.
Another Barre Town parent, Jake Larrabee questioned why in-person instruction needed to be canceled at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School on March 3, the day after the school district’s Town Meeting Day elections, and May 11 and 12, the day of and the day after Barre Town’s annual elections.
Students will be on vacation on Town Meeting Day when the school’s gymnasium will be used as the polling place and Larrabee didn’t quibble about decision to close the school on May 11 when the municipal elections will be held. However, he questioned the need to forfeit what amount to half days of in-person instruction to allow post-election cleaning.
Voting is confined to the gym, and while a restroom in the school lobby is occasionally used by poll workers cleaning the entire building seemed unnecessary and, if needed, he said he’d volunteer to help clean the gym after the polls closed and the ballots were counted to restore those two half days.
Larrabee’s offer wasn’t accepted though his concern was noted during a meeting Wells missed portions of while dealing with the district’s third confirmed case of COVID-19 in less than a week.
The first case involved a staff member at Spaulding, who hadn’t been at the high school for several days before being diagnosed. After consulting with the state, Department of Health officials determined there was no risk of possible spread and no alteration to school operations was warranted.
The second case was reported over the weekend and involved someone who worked with one of the seventh- and eighth-grade teams at Barre City Elementary and Middle School. That team shifted to remote learning this week as a precautionary measure this week and is scheduled to return to its hybrid schedule on Monday. The rest of the school was not affected.
The third case was reported late Wednesday night. It involved someone who works in the middle school grades at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and prompted a decision to shift the school’s fifth through eighth graders to remote learning on Thursday.
That’s the case that required Wells attention during Thursday night’s board meeting. After consulting with the state, fifth-graders were allowed to return to school on Friday and most sixth- and eighth-graders will return on Monday. Seventh-graders will learn remotely through next week, as will a small number of sixth- and eighth-graders who are considered close contacts of the staff member.
On Friday, Wells said there was a separate recent Barre Town case involving someone in the elementary grades. However, he said that person hadn’t been in school for two weeks and the health department believed didn’t represent a risk to the school community that warranted a response.
