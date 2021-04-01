BARRE — A free, 5-week summer camp is part of a broader, still-evolving plan designed to help students in the Barre Unified Union School District make up academic ground they might have lost during the pandemic.
It won’t be all work and no play, though Superintendent David Wells said “embedded tutoring” will be a key component of a program that will be financed with federal money and leverages a budding alliance with the Greater Burlington YMCA.
“We want it to be fun, but learning will definitely be part of it,” he said of a camp that will be open to current kindergartners and other students up to age 12 who attend centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town.
Wells said the details are still being worked out, but the district is actively recruiting teachers and support staff to participate in the camp, and by the end of the month will start enrolling students.
“We hope to accommodate as many as 200 (students),” Wells said of the 5-day-a-week camp based at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and run from July 6 to Aug. 6.
Wells said the camp, which will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, will be free, as will the meals, and transportation will be provided to students throughout the district.
Wells said staffing and state guidelines will dictate the camp’s capacity and students who are struggling academically will receive priority consideration.
“Our goal is to target students with academic needs first,” Wells said, noting others will be admitted provided space is available.
“We’d like to serve as many students as possible,” he added.
Though cost is still something of a question mark, Wells said it won’t be an inexpensive proposition. However, he stressed federal money — perhaps as much as $200,000 — not local tax dollars, will be used to pay for the program. The district, which is expected to receive $10.89 million in two installments through the next year under the American Rescue Plan, will use money it has already received from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund to fund the summer initiative.
Wells said ESSER money would be used to finance other components of the “Barre 35: Growing Learners & Closing Gaps” plan.
Over at Spaulding High School, Wells said, Principal Brenda Waterhouse is working on summer programming geared toward easing the transition for incoming freshmen next fall. Because of state guidelines and space constraints, those students have received limited in-person instruction since September after a school year that ended with everyone learning remotely.
Also, Wells said, Waterhouse is working on a program to help seniors meet proficiency-based graduation requirements.
Chris Hennessey, one of the principals at Barre City Elementary and Middle School is working on a summer program for the district’s middle school students.
Details involving summer learning opportunities for the district’s older students will soon be made available. The summer camp for younger students has been in the works for months. It will lean on the YMCA to provide the recreational aspects of the camp and interested teachers and support staff to provide tutoring and other academic supports throughout the 9-hour days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.