MONTPELIER — State officials said they were caught by surprise when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halved the number of days someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and is asymptomatic needs to isolate.
Officials said the state’s guidance, which is still being finalized, may look a bit different than the CDC’s guidance.
According to the data presented at Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, cases of the virus across the country rose 63% during the past seven days. Hospitalizations increased 3% during the same timespan.
New England saw an increase of 34% in cases and 2% in hospitalizations.
Vermont only saw an increase of 4% in cases during the past seven days, but that included an 18% reduction in testing because of the Christmas holiday. Hospitalizations in Vermont decreased 3% during the past week and intensive-care usage dropped 15%.
There have been 47 deaths in Vermont from the virus this month as of Dec. 28. This follows 42 deaths in November, 47 deaths in October and 49 deaths in September, the second deadliest month of the pandemic behind December 2020 which saw 71 deaths.
On Monday, the CDC announced it was changing its guidance for those who test positive for the virus but are asymptomatic. It reduced the amount of days such a person would need to isolate from 10 to five. The CDC recommended the person who tested positive should wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
It also reduced the quarantine period from 10 days to five days for those who are unvaccinated, or are eligible for a booster vaccine dose and haven’t received one yet, and are exposed to someone who has the virus. The guidance also recommends wearing a mask around others for an additional five days.
The CDC said it was making these changes based on what is known about the highly-transmissible omicron variant. It said the data show the majority of virus transmission with this variant occurs early, generally in the day or two before symptoms start and two to three days after that.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said in a statement, “These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”
The changes come days after the chief executive officer of Delta Air Lines asked the CDC to reduce the amount of time people have to isolate and quarantine because the previous guidelines were causing labor shortages with exposed or positive employees spending 10 days at home.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine had initially said Tuesday the state would adopt the CDC’s new guidance immediately. But the governor later clarified the state had been working on its own version of modified isolation and quarantine guidance that still needs to be finalized.
Scott said state officials had been waiting a couple weeks to see what omicron was going to do before announcing their own guidance change.
“Ours was a bit more conservative,” he said, adding the state was discussing reducing the number of days from 10 to seven instead of five.
He said the state’s guidance would have included testing. While the CDC guidance encourages masking, it does not recommend a test after five days in isolation or quarantine.
“We still may have guidance in that regard, it may be a little bit different than the CDC,” Scott said.
He said members of his administration still need to discuss this change and what Vermont’s version will look like. He said the guidance needs to be simple and keep people safe while also taking into account different business sectors and what their needs are.
Levine said this change “appeared out of nowhere” and the public health community needs to see more of the science and data that led the CDC to its decision. The CDC typically includes data when it announces a change in guidance, but Levine said that didn’t happen this time.
“Hopefully, once we see some of the data that the CDC provides, I’ll be able to interpret that and apply it to Vermont,” the health commissioner said.
Scott said Walensky was asked about any upcoming changes in guidance during a call with other governors and the White House about the pandemic response Monday. The governor said the call took place around noon and she said changes were still being contemplated. The changes were announced a few hours later.
“This surprised us all,” the governor said.
State officials said their guidance will be available as soon as possible.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.