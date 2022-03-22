MONTPELIER — State officials say Vermont will start moving away from large vaccine clinics because of less demand.
According to data presented by the state, Vermont has seen a small increase in virus cases. There were 215 more cases reported this week than last week. The state has seen its seven-day average for cases increase by 14% during the past seven days, but it’s been flat during the last 14 days and is down 92% since the omicron peak in January.
The number of those hospitalized in the intensive-care unit was stable this week and there have been nine deaths from the virus this month as of March 22.
With less virus activity in Vermont, state officials said at Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference last week testing clinics will switch from typical PCR tests, where samples are collected on site and sent to a lab and take a couple days to get results, to lamp tests, similar to a PCR but done at home as needed and sent to the lab, and rapid tests which give results in minutes but aren’t quite as accurate as the other tests. Officials said PCR tests would still be available, but only in certain situations where such a test is needed.
At this week’s news conference, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the state will start ramping down its vaccine clinics. The Department of Health has set up clinics around the state to get residents vaccinated against the virus.
Levine said coronavirus vaccines were initially rolled out last spring and then there was a slow down. He said vaccination efforts ramped up again in the fall with boosters recommended and children able to be vaccinated.
“We’ve led the nation in vaccination rates, including for boosters and children vaccinated,” Levine said. “This means the vast majority of Vermonters are highly protected from the most serious effects of COVID-19, our main goal in this pandemic. However, our extensive efforts also mean most people have had plenty of opportunity to be vaccinated and the use of our statewide vaccine clinics at the present time is very low.”
Officials didn’t have exact details to share about when and where vaccine clinics will be closed, but they said the change will take place during next month.
Levine said residents who want to get vaccinated can reach out to their primary care provider or pharmacy as they would for other vaccines.
He said doctor’s offices are the only place the state is currently seeing an increase in doses administered.
Children 4 years old and younger aren’t eligible for the available vaccines. Levine said if and when that eligibility comes to fruition, parents will be able to make vaccine appointments through their child’s pediatrician instead of through the Department of Health.
Levine said those without a primary care physician or who are part of a special population, such as BIPOC, can still reach out to the department which will “continue to fill any gaps and work to ensure equitable access to vaccines through small community clinics.”
He said if circumstances change, the state is prepared to ramp up vaccination efforts again.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
