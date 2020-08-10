As Vermont K-12 schools shift to remote and modified in-person learning this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, technical centers around the state are facing a unique and complex challenge: How do programs in which hands-on learning is essential effectively meet the educational needs of students while adhering to state-mandated health and safety guidelines?
Absent concrete guidance from the Scott administration, school districts have been left to develop their own reopening plans. Among them are the state’s 15 regional technical centers.
In Barre, Penny Chamberlin, director of Central Vermont Career Center, said she’s been communicating with staff all summer about the school’s reopening plans.
“I think the majority of my staff are ready to come back,” she said last week, adding that feedback has been a mix of excitement and caution. “They want to make sure that the safety protocols are in place to not only protect students but to protect them and their families.”
This fall, CVCC will host 184 students from six sending schools. Chamberlin said that is an increase of 32 over last year.
Classes will run four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. On Wednesdays, students will learn remotely while the building is cleaned.
Chamberlin said the shift to remote-only learning last spring, while disruptive, was less challenging because, by March, students were well on their way to completing their programs.
She said any students who could not complete their industry credentials last year did so over the summer or will finish up this fall.
To keep students engaged in learning, teachers also sent home kits with hand tools and practice supplies so students could work on projects at home and connect with teachers via Google Meet. Chamberlin said she plans to use a similar model this fall should a full shutdown occur.
In addition, students’ academic credit requirements will be met either by using remote curricula provided by their sending school or via the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative, which offers online courses to Vermont students.
When classes resume on Sept. 8, Chamberlin said teachers will be focusing on essential in-person instruction, safety and tool use and getting students started on projects.
“We really need to get all of our safety curriculum under their belts as soon as possible in case there is another shutdown,” she said.
CVCC students also have the option of going 100 percent remote if they choose. And while Chamberlin acknowledged they would not be able to complete certain credentials remotely, it doesn’t disqualify them from completing a desired program.
“Program completion and completing an IRC — industry recognized credential — are not synonymous,” she said, explaining that students may circle back to complete outstanding credentials at a later time.
Chamberlin said remote-only students will work off a “curriculum that has been aligned to proficiency,” which will combine online VTVLC classes with projects developed by CVCC’s STEM educator.
She said so far only six students have chosen the all-remote option.
“They'll be developing projects, creating an E-portfolio and working towards the credentials that their peers would be working towards,” she said, adding that they will also be able to join their classmates in remote sessions on Wednesdays.
“I think we're prepared,” Chamberlin said. “I’m ready to start. I want to see kids in the building and I want to open the doors. At the same time, I'm feeling very cautious and hopeful that we don't have a shutdown too quickly.”
At Stafford Technical Center in Rutland, Director and Principal Melissa Connor said she, too, is confident of the plan she and her staff have in place.
“If I didn't have the dedicated staff that I do, I think I'd be nervous,” she said last week, explaining that they have been working all summer making plans and doing “professional development around best practices for online teaching.”
Stafford students returning next month will be on an alternating daily schedule of in-person and remote learning.
Students will also have a remote-only option, but, like Chamberlin, Connor noted that it could cause delays in a student’s completion of certain programs and industry certifications.
Tony Bosnich, who teaches welding and power-mechanics STC, said his program is one that does not easily lend itself to remote learning. He said so far all students enrolled in his class plan on attending in person.
Bosnich said he feels comfortable returning to the classroom. He credited the administration with being “transparent” throughout the planning process this summer.
“My only concern that I would have is … if the community doesn't follow the game plan here and then we have a huge spike in the community and it causes the governor to shut the schools down,” he said.
Currently, STC has 256 students enrolled from 11 sending schools. Connor said that number is “up a little bit” from last year.
While she attributed some of increase to students seeking out technical education because it provides an opportunity for in-person, hands-on learning, she acknowledged that enrollment numbers for this year were trending up before the pandemic began.
One student eager to return is Ryder Paskevich, a rising senior in Stafford’s engineering program.
While he acknowledged things will be different, he said he was confident his classmates would follow health and safety guidelines.
“I think, for the most part, we're all smart enough and respectable enough to do whatever the teachers tell us to do,” he said.
He said his larger concern is about the challenge a full shutdown would pose.
“It will definitely be a little harder than it was last year. But I think if we all just try our best we’ll be able to do it,” he said.
