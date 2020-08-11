MONTPELIER — State officials have released revised guidance for the reopening of schools during the present coronavirus pandemic.
They released guidance for fall sports, as well.
At his Tuesday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott again emphasized the importance of opening schools back up for in-person teaching. The governor said he understood the task would be difficult.
“But let’s not forget about the negative impact on our kids if we don’t return. There are many of us who are privileged in some way, those with options moving into the school year. But what I worry about, what keeps me up at night, is those who don’t. People working in grocery stores, construction jobs and others who don’t have the time to teach their kids and struggle to pay for child care,” Scott said.
The governor said he believes if kids aren’t able to go back to school, the state will have a problem for years to come. He said students who lose a year of school may never recover.
The governor cited the state’s low-infection rate, one of if not the lowest in the country, as a major reason he was comfortable going ahead with reopening schools.
“If we can’t do it, I don’t believe anyone can,” he said.
Dan French, state secretary of education, said the state has released revised guidance for schools to follow. French said the changes are based on new health information and to make them more useful based on feedback from educators.
He said the guidance now strongly encourages in-person instruction for K-5 students. The secretary said these students “are in their formative years and schools play a critical role in their healthy development.”
French said the daily health check process has been changed. He said school staff are no longer required to administer the required questionnaire students have to fill out before they can enter the school. The secretary said the student’s parent or the student themselves can now fill out the questionnaire. School staff will still perform temperature checks for students.
French said this change was made because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its stance on screening for symptoms stating such screenings don’t do much for those who are asymptomatic. If someone does have symptoms, the secretary said they could have another illness during flu season that has similar symptoms to the virus that causes COVID-19.
Practically speaking, French said school districts reported it would be difficult for staff to conduct these health checks at a first point of contact, which can include a student getting on a school bus.
The secretary said older students must try to stay at least 6 feet away from each other to help stop the spread of the virus. But he said the latest science shows children younger than 10 years old are least likely to acquire the virus and don’t easily transmit it even if they are in close contact to others. So he said the new guidance calls for those children to maintain a distance of 3 to 6 feet from each other.
Last week, the governor announced fall sports would take place this year. Guidance for those sports was released Tuesday. They can start back up Sept. 8, the same day school starts.
It said any meet or competition cannot exceed the state’s crowd limit, currently 150 people. It suggested staggered starts for sports like cross country running where groups could meet at different times so they don’t interact with other groups. Meet organizers have to maintain lists of those who participated to help with contact tracing.
Soccer and field hockey can practice and play other schools, but tournaments involving playing multiple teams in one day is not allowed.
Volleyball games against other schools are only allowed if they take place outside.
State officials said they are working on a plan for 7-on-7 touch football. Tackle football will not take place this year.
Officials said guidance for winter sports will be announced Oct. 15.
