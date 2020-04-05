WATERBURY – State officials have released how many ventilators and the amount of personal protective equipment the state has to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release, there are 176 known critical care ventilators in hospitals across Vermont and another 32 available elsewhere. The state has asked FEMA for 600 ventilators and has been told to let FEMA know when state officials see a 72-hour critical need that will outstrip capacity.
The release said the state has been working with hospitals and has bought 452 ventilators with about 50 that have either already arrived or are on their way.
Engineers and clinicians in the state are also behind two efforts to build ventilators in Vermont.
For protective equipment, since March 18 the release said the state has fulfilled 708 orders for equipment, 49 are pending and eight were not able to be filled due to items not being stocked at the Strategic National Stockpile. FEMA is not taking quantity orders for PPE, but is sending it along on a rolling basis, according to the release.
There have been four shipments so far, the last was on March 31 and brought in 2,960 N95 respirators. A delivery on March 28 contained 116,080 respirators, 287,000 masks, 64,608 face shields, 45,150 surgical gowns, 3,481 coveralls and 142,000 gloves.
The state has also placed orders for more than 3.7 million items from 10 vendors, according to the release. Hospitals are also starting to sterilize and re-use respirators for health care workers.
So far the state has spent over $20 million on ventilators, personal protective equipment and sterilization equipment to fight the virus that causes COVID-19.
