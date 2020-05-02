On Friday, the Department of Labor reminded unemployed Vermonters they must return to work if called back by their employer or risk losing their benefits.
There are some exceptions. For example, those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who must care for a family member.
But employees who refuse to return to suitable work risk losing benefits.
Also, employees who have been laid off or furloughed, and are being paid because their employer has been accepted into the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, are not eligible for unemployment benefits.
Refusing to accept employment wages provided by the PPP will be construed as a refusal of work, regardless of whether the employee will make less than the employee would collecting unemployment benefits.
Michael Harrington, interim commissioner for the Vermont Department of Labor said staff members at the department are hearing who have declined to come back to their jobs despite Gov. Phil Scott’s orders which are slowly reopening businesses.
“The department wants to remind individuals that refusing suitable work, if you are able and available to work or refusing employment wages through their employer, may disqualify them from receiving benefits and may constitute fraud, which will be investigated,” Harrington said in a statement.
Labor department officials recommend those collecting benefits who have been called back to work simply stop filing a weekly claim.
Vermonters who return to work but see reduced hours, may be eligible to file a weekly claim for lost wages. They must report all gross earnings and hours worked for the week to determine eligibility.
The CARES Act specifically provides serious legal consequences for fraudulent claims. For instance, a person will be responsible for paying back benefits deemed to have been overpaid due to material misstatements or omissions and may face other legal penalties.
More information on employee exemptions, and the proper recourse employers can take to report improper actions may be found online at labor.vermont.gov/unemployment-insurance/refusal-return-work-covid-19.
The link is connected to a reporting site that can be used if an employer believes an employee is unjustly refusing work. Alleged fraud can be reported by clicking on the “Submit a Work Refusal Report” button.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.