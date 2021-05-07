MONTPELIER — Those who work in Vermont, but live in another state, are now eligible for the vaccine here and state officials are ready to vaccinate younger residents as soon as its allowed.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular Friday news conference, Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said out-of-state workers are now allowed to either sign up for a vaccine appointment or attend a walk-in clinic.
Smith said next week state officials are expecting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to approve use of the Pfizer vaccine on those aged 12 to 15 years old. That vaccine is currently only allowed for anyone 16 years old and older.
Smith said as soon as its approved, the state will be ready to give doses to that age group immediately.
“Families with children in this age group will be eligible to go to any site that offers the Pfizer vaccine. We will offer school-based sites to make it more convenient for students. And all these sites will be open to the public,” he said.
Residents can go to www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine for a list of walk-in clinics or to make a vaccine appointment.
Demand for the vaccine in Vermont remains high, but it has started to lag. Officials have urged 18- to 29-year-olds to get the vaccine because they say that group is signing up for vaccination at a rate that’s below the national average.
Some states have started to turn down their vaccine allotment from the federal government because they don’t have the demand to use what they already have. Smith said Vermont continues to take in its full allotment of about 25,000 doses per week. That includes about 5,200 doses that are sent directly to pharmacies from the federal government.
The governor said the state is still on track for his goal of getting Vermont back to as close to normal as possible by July 4.
Scott said members of his administration have been talking with businesses about hosting vaccine clinics to make it easier for employees to get vaccinated. With fairs set to return this summer and in the fall, the governor said there have also been discussions about having vaccine clinics at those events as well.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the state continues to move in the right direction, with daily case counts below 100 for the past week.
Levine said the B.117 variant from the United Kingdom is now the dominate strain in the U.S. He said that variant accounts for about 60% of new cases. He said the vaccines appear to be effective against this variant because cases aren’t increasing.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, nearly 66% of Vermont’s eligible population has received at least one dose and nearly 47% are fully vaccinated.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.