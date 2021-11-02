MONTPELIER — State officials say they are ready to get vaccine shots in arms for 5- to 11-year-olds, possibly as soon as Thursday, after the shots received federal approval late Tuesday.
At his regular news conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said the advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met Tuesday to discuss allowing younger children to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine was only available to those 12 years old and older.
The Federal Drug Administration signed off on allowing those 5 to 11 years old access to the vaccine last week. Scott said the CDC could announce its own approval Tuesday. That approval was given Tuesday evening.
“If that’s the case, we want you to know Vermont is ready,” the governor said.
The state announced parents and guardians will be able to schedule vaccine appointments for their children starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 3. Scott said shots could start going into arms the day after appointments are made.
“This will be an enormous step forward and a significant opportunity to protect as many people as possible,” Scott said.
Dr. Rebecca Bell is a pediatrician and the president of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Bell attended the governor’s news conference to talk about the importance of vaccinating children and address some concerns parents might have.
She said allowing younger children access to the vaccine has been a long-awaited and much-anticipated development.
She said the dose these children will receive is a third of the dose those 12 years old and older have been receiving. She said that’s because children have been shown to have a more robust immune response to vaccines. Bell said researchers looked for the smallest dose possible to give to kids that would create an immune response in them and better protect them from the coronavirus.
She said children will need to receive two doses of the vaccine with the second dose to be administered three weeks after the first.
She said pediatricians in Vermont “unequivocally recommend this vaccine for every Vermont child who is age eligible.”
Bell said she has a 6-year-old son who will receive the vaccine as soon as he’s able.
She said the data from the study conducted on children ages 5 to 11 are very convincing that the vaccine is safe and effective. She said the trial included 4,600 kids, where two thirds received the vaccine and the remaining third received a placebo.
“Vaccine efficacy was shown to be 91% against COVID-19 infection,” she said, adding this study was done during the delta surge so the vaccine will protect against the more-transmissible variant.
For side effects, Bell said swelling and redness at the injection site are as common as for older residents who have been vaccinated. She said the study reported fewer children with symptomatic side effects, such as a fever or chills, than in older people. Bell said children that did have side effects reported they were mild and went away after a day or two.
“There were no serious adverse events related to vaccination,” Bell said. “This includes zero cases of anaphylaxis and zero cases of myocarditis.”
Bell said health experts are recommending younger children get vaccinated because of the risk the virus poses to them if they do not. She said while the risk is lower for children than it is for adults, there is still a risk. She said health experts weighed the risks from the vaccine to the risks from the virus and decided children should be vaccinated.
She said pediatricians have been reassured by all of the data from the millions of people who already have received the Pfizer vaccine.
“In the U.S. alone, over 100 million people are fully vaccinated with this vaccine,” she said. “That’s a lot. Of that, 12.6 million are fully vaccinated adolescents with this vaccine. A lot of data.”
In Vermont, she said 31,000 12- to 17-year-olds have received the Pfizer vaccine.
“Those are our patients and we are so grateful that they have been vaccinated and protected from serious illness,” Bell said.
She said pediatricians in this state watched this past summer and fall as unvaccinated children in other parts of the country were hospitalized with severe illness at an alarming rate. She said some adolescents in Vermont have experienced severe illness and pediatricians continue to express concern for children that aren’t yet able to get vaccinated.
Bell said health experts are learning that it’s near impossible to predict which children will develop severe illness from the virus. She said those that do either have not had any underlying health conditions or common ones.
She said a vaccine does not change how someone’s body works or “modify a pathway.” She said it simply primes the body with information so that it is ready to respond as it normally would when it encounters the virus.
“In many ways, this is what parenting is about, as well. Controlled information. We tell families in our clinics and our offices that we can’t shield our children from everything that life might throw at them, but we can prepare them,” she said.
Bell said her chapter will be hosting twice-weekly virtual family forums starting next week with local pediatricians to answer questions families might have. She said information about the forums can be found at aapvt.org and the forums will be recorded so residents can watch them at their convenience.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said residents can sign up for the vaccine for their children through the state’s website at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or at their local pharmacy. Smith said the vaccine also will be available at 96 school clinics that will cover 112 schools state-wide over a six-week period. He said these clinics will be focused in areas where there are fewer pharmacies or families struggle with transportation issues.
Smith said the goal is to get as many kids fully vaccinated as possible by the holiday break at the end of December.
He said the state expected to receive 6,000 doses for children by the end of Tuesday and 23,400 total doses by the end of the week. Of that amount, he said 15,900 doses will go to state sites and the rest will go to pharmacies and other health care providers.
Smith said there are about 44,000 children in Vermont aged between 5 and 11. He said the state is expecting to receive more vaccine doses after these initial shipments this week.
