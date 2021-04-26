MONTPELIER — Officials say they are ready to restart vaccinating people with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as the federal government gives the go-ahead.
At his regular news conference Friday, Gov. Phil Scott said members of his administration would be paying close attention to a committee meeting held Friday afternoon where federal officials were to discuss the recent discovery of a blood clotting issue in a handful of people out of the seven million doses administered of the single-dose vaccine. States were asked to temporarily stop using that vaccine and no more doses were sent out while an investigation took place. States continued to use and continued receiving the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.
Federal officials were expected to create new guidelines for the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to avoid anyone else developing blood clots.
“It is my hope that after the committee finishes its meeting, the CDC and the FDA will move quickly on their recommendations, perhaps even tonight or tomorrow,” the governor said.
Scott said his administration is ready to start giving residents Johnson & Johnson doses again next week. But even without that vaccine, the governor said the state is still on pace to have more than 60% of the state's eligible population given at least one dose by May 1. That number is currently 56%.
Vaccine demand has started to fall in the U.S. and some parts of the country have turned down vaccine shipments because they haven't yet used what has already been given. With the exception of some parts of Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom, the governor said demand for the vaccine is still high in this state.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, recently visited the state and Scott said he told Emhoff Vermont has the capacity and is eager for more doses.
Jenney Samuelson, deputy secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said starting April 29, college students from outside Vermont and part-time residents are allowed to sign up for vaccine appointments. Only full-time residents are currently allowed to sign up.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said while cases of the virus are trending down in Vermont, officials continue to track the variants. Levine said a third variant, the so-called P.1 variant from Brazil, has been found in Rutland and Windham Counties. The state had already detected the B.117 variant from the United Kingdom and the B.1.429 variant from California in multiple counties across Vermont. All of the variants are said to be more transmissible than the older versions of the virus.
He said if either of the latter two variants were able to evade the vaccine, he would expect to see more virus transmission here.
“But we are, of course, seeing the opposite right now. A cause for cautious optimism,” he said.
