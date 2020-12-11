MONTPELIER — State officials say it appears the state will not see an increase in novel coronavirus cases as result of Thanksgiving gatherings.
Also, they are encouraging residents to sign up for pandemic alerts using Vermont Alert.
The state reported 113 new cases of the virus Friday as well as four additional deaths, bringing the death toll in the state to 93.
At Gov. Phil Scott's regular Friday news conference, Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont's health commissioner, said it's been two weeks since the holiday. He said if there were to be any increase in cases because of people gathering and not following state guidelines, it would have started showing up about a week ago.
“We have been pretty much in a stable pattern over these number of days,” Levine said.
Case numbers are about the same as they've been since mid-November.
The commissioner said some new positive cases connected to Thanksgiving gatherings might show up in the coming days, but he didn't expect a large increase.
“We hope this means that Vermonters either avoided Thanksgiving gatherings or kept them very small and we truly appreciate that. None of our recent contact tracing efforts have revealed clusters of cases coming from this holiday,” he said.
The governor said he didn't notice much traffic on Thanksgiving showing people might not have gathered as they normally do for the holiday. Even without a Thanksgiving surge, he said the state is still seeing too many daily cases, typically coming in at triple digits, so he will work with state officials during the next week or so on what guidance the state will have for upcoming holidays such as Christmas and New Year's.
Scott encouraged residents to sign up for Vermont Alert to get updates from the state about the pandemic.
Erica Bornemann, director of Vermont Emergency Management, said the state's emergency notification system is there to warn Vermonters of hazards such as floods and incidents involving hazardous materials. Bornemann said the state will start using the system to also inform residents about the pandemic.
“As case counts grow, as individuals are being asked to do more and more to keep their neighbors safe and as we draw nearer to a vaccine, we feel every Vermonter can benefit from this important informational source,” she said.
Bornemann said the system will not replace other information sources from the state, such as the Department of Health's website.
“I should note Vermonters will get good news through Vermont Alert,” she said. “As restrictions are eventually lifted, as recreational and school sports eventually resume and as vaccine clinics eventually open, users will be notified directly if they are signed up.”
Sign up at www.vtalert.gov to receive such alerts. Users can pick which alerts they would like to receive and those involving the virus will come from “Health Alerts.” Access to the internet is required to sign up because the system is web based. But those without access can have a loved one register them and the alerts can be sent to home or work phones using text-to-speech programs or recorded messages.
