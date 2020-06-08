A report of a positive COVID-19 test at a Rutland assisted living facility was a false alarm, state officials confirmed late Monday.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine had responded to a question at a Monday morning press conference saying there had been a positive test at Mountain View Center. Later in the day, though, the Vermont Department of Health issued a statement that the test was a false positive - that a second sample had come back negative, as had the original sample from the patient upon a second test.
State officials said there were no known positive cases at any of the affiliated facilities in Rutland.
Data on the incidence of false positives in COVID-19 testing was not immediately available Monday.
