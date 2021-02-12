MONTPELIER — Vermonters 70 years old and older can start signing up Tuesday for the novel coronavirus vaccine.
State officials said they have found traces of a more contagious variant of the virus in Burlington's wastewater.
At his regular Friday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said the state is ready to move to the next phase of vaccinations.
Those 75 years old and older are receiving the vaccine. The governor said more than 85% of that group has scheduled or already has received the vaccine.
“Opening to the next age band is an important step, especially with hope on the horizon for increased supply and approval of new vaccines,” Scott said.
After the 70-plus group, the state will start vaccinating those 65 years old and older and then those with high-risk health conditions.
Residents looking to sign up for a vaccine appointment can do so at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said registration for the 70-plus group starts at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. Smith said to help speed up the process, anyone can create an account at the Department of Health website even if they aren't eligible for the vaccine now.
Smith said nearly 70,000 residents have received the vaccine. According to the state's vaccine dashboard; 12.5% of those eligible for the vaccine in the state have received at least one dose so far. Both of the available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart, for maximum efficacy and the vaccines can only be given to those 16 years old and older because they haven't been tested on people younger than that.
Health experts have identified multiple variants of the virus during the course of the pandemic, and one of them, so-called B-117 or the “United Kingdom variant,” might now be in Vermont. The Department of Health announced Thursday two mutations of the variant were found in Burlington's wastewater.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Friday this is a strong indicator that the variant likely is in the community.
“Mutations and variants are expected over time. The reason the B-117 variant is concerning is because it is thought to be more transmissible and could lead to more cases of COVID-19 as well as potentially increased hospitalizations and deaths,” Levine said.
He said the variant has been found in 34 states so far.
“However, learning this news doesn't really mean we have to change anything we do. We just need to do it all the better,” he said.
The commissioner again stressed the importance of wearing a mask, physical distancing and avoiding crowds. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask appears to offer more protection against the virus.
“I want to emphasize this is not something that we all need to do. The most important thing is we just need to wear a mask. Period. But if you are concerned about the fit of your mask or want that additional degree of protection from a tighter fit, it may be worth trying. Especially if the new enemy is a more transmissible virus variant,” Levine said.
