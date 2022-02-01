The lack of truck drivers with a CDL license is leading to a growing bottleneck as Vermont businesses and municipalities look for drivers to fill empty slots.
A commercial driver's license is a driver's license required to operate large, heavy, or placarded hazardous material vehicles for commercial purposes in the United States.
The shortage of qualified drivers was so severe that Bellavance Trucking in Barre, a major carrier for the granite industry, started its own school, RPR Driving School, last June.
“We are struggling to find folks with a Class A license,” said the school's Krissy Bellavance.
Matt Cota, executive director of the Vermont Fuel Oil Dealers, says the work truck drivers perform for his members are essential.
“There is an acute problem now with negative numbers of drivers available, and there is a concern that more drivers are retiring than they are available to hire,” he said.
The association’s website lists a number of companies needing licensed drivers, Cota said there were “quite a few job openings and more than we usually have.”
Doug Grahn, executive director of the Barre Granite Association, said the trucker shortage hurts his industry although during the winter months it is less of a problem.
“We definitely are having a problem. Bellavance is the major trucker for the industry for out-of-state delivery and they have the trucks, but it’s the drivers,” Grahn said of the struggle to find help.
The American Trucking Association reports several issues causing a truck driver shortage.
This includes a high retirement rate; not enough women drivers; refusal by some to take drug tests; and the federally mandated minimum age of 21 to drive commercially across state lines.
Lifestyle issues, time away from home, especially in the longer-haul market is not for everyone, the ATA notes.
“We can’t hire anybody; we’re not getting any applicants,” said Plainfield Select Board member Sasha Thayer. The town has had an opening for a truck operator since late November, and only one person has applied. The road foreman is poised to retire at the beginning of July and Thayer said she worries the town won’t be able to fill the position.
Plainfield is not alone.
“We need to train more people,” said Calais Road Commissioner Alfred Larrabee, who needs to find a truck driver with a Class B CDL. “We can’t really find anybody. We’ve been advertising for three months.”
Larrabee attributes the reticence of potential employees to the early morning shift. “They don’t want to get up that early, at 3 a.m., if it’s a snow event.”
The town is in a bidding war with neighboring towns over pay. The most recent hire was at $21 an hour.
“We used to start guys at $18. If money is the holdup you got to get more money. Other towns are paying more than $21,” Larrabee said. “We’ve lost other drivers, eight guys, to other towns that pay more.”
Nationwide, there is speculation that there are not enough schools where perspective drivers can learn to drive the big rigs. That does not appear to be the issue in Vermont.
Tim Garrow runs Precision Driver Training School in Irasburg. “I am getting students, all I can possibly handle,” he said. His school is “getting busier and busier,” as he trains 30 students a year.
COVID led to “a big jump in school applicants," as people were laid off from work were interested in the training and had the time to go to school, he said.
Garrow said the state appears to have enough truck driving schools, but a federal law that goes into effect Feb. 7 will require a minimum number of hours for new drivers to get a CDL.
Haynes said part of the problem with filling jobs for CDL qualified drivers is that “people don’t want the trucker lifestyle. It’s a generational, culture issue.”
“I don’t see there being a quick answer to truck driving adding more people,” said Haynes. “There are not enough people in the workforce willing to do it.”
“In the past there was no minimum number of hours,” said Garrow. “Before you could study, take a test, and get a permit, and wait two weeks, and take the state skills test at the DMV.”
The bottleneck could prove to be the Department of Motor Vehicles because, according to Garrow, “there is a shortage of CDL examiners.”
“Where under current law there was no official training needed to get a CDL with the law change it will take two hours to complete a skills test meaning only four test will be available a day,” explained Garrow. “Since a lot of applicants fail the test it causes a backlog.”
With those attending a school having fewer test failures, “we have to wait for all the others who have signed up to take the test, and that will slow the licensing process.”
Garrow said there are not enough CDL instructors in the state to keep up with the demand if every student plans on testing at the DMV.
Bill Haynes at Giroux general transport in Barre acknowledged, “There certainly is a shortage of drivers.” His school trains approximately 80 students a year. COVID did not add to his student rolls, he said. Applications were “slow for a year, but (are) picking up.”
Giroux runs six weeks of classes for six to 10 students. He has few female students, which follows a national trend of women at just 7% of the trucking workforce.
Giroux said the industry mostly attracts men 18-21 looking for their first career; also men in their 40s whose tuition is paid by their employer. It is not inexpensive.
Currently, the Class A CDL course, the most popular course, is $5,900, the Class B, which trains fuel delivery or Vtrans snow plow operators costs $3,900.
According to Bellavance a barrier to more students in training classes is cost.
To overcome that barrier, Bellavance is paying the tuition to RPR and paying each student an hourly wage to take the classes. In return, students “have to drive truck for us for two years; they don’t have to pay us back,” said Bellavance.
Inexperienced drivers just out of the school are earning $58,000 to $65,000 a year.
“I think the need for drivers will continue to be an issue,” said Bellavance.
One way to meet the shortage, she said, would be to allow 18- to 21-year-olds to cross state borders. To that end, she said, “The feds are trying a pilot program (Trucker Pilot Program) which will allow those under 21 and over 18 to drive trucks across state line.”
Opening up 18-21 year old drivers is a huge population graduating high school, according to Bellavance.
Smart.Trucking.com addressed the perceived shortage of truck drivers this way: “we are of the belief that the truck driver shortage is a really a myth. There are many individuals with the training and skills needed to fill these truck driving job positions. But due to low pay and less-than-desirable working conditions, many are leaving the industry, in search of a better career.”
