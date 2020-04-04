MONTPELIER – The Vermont Democratic Party announces this year’s convention will be held virtually due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release, the election of state convention delegates, originally scheduled to take place at town-level caucuses on April 21, will now be replaced with a process allowing voters to sign up on-line to be a caucus participant and file to become a delegate. Forms will be available online at vtdemocrats.org/2020 from April 6 until April 21.
The state convention on May 30 will be conducted virtually, including election of delegates and national committeewoman/committeeman. Any voter who cast a ballot in the March 3 Vermont Democratic primary is eligible to take part in the process.
Vermont will send 16 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, now scheduled for the week of August 17. Based on the results of the March 3 Presidential primary, 11 of those delegates will be pledged to Senator Bernie Sanders, and five will be pledged to former Vice President Joe Biden.
More information will be available in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.