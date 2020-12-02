MONTPELIER — A state official says an employee failed to check a box to ensure 246 COVID-19 test samples taken in Barre would arrive quickly at a Massachusetts lab, causing the samples to be spoiled.
The state continues to investigate the incident, as well as how 224 people had their email addresses exposed by the Vermont Department of Health when they were told they would not be receiving results from those samples.
An email went out Monday evening informing residents the samples they gave at Barre Auditorium Friday could not be processed. That's because they sat in a UPS shipping facility in Massachusetts over the weekend and didn't arrive at the lab until Monday morning.
Making matters worse, the mass email mistakenly made visible all of the email addresses of the individuals who had been tested.
State officials have apologized for the incident and have vowed to make sure it never happens again.
Those at the package delivery company say they aren't to blame for the spoiled samples.
Matt O’Connor, a UPS spokesman, said in an email Tuesday night, “UPS has looked into this matter and our investigation shows that the package in question was delivered on time and per the service selected by the shipper — it was picked up Friday (Nov. 27) for Monday (Nov. 30) delivery.”
Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, which oversees the Department of Health, said Tuesday he had asked his agency’s general counsel to investigate what happened with the samples and the email.
Smith said in a Wednesday interview what has been discovered so far is when the samples were shipped to Massachusetts, an employee at the department's Barre office went through the typical process of ordering next-day delivery.
“Because it was a Friday, the individual at the district office needed to do an additional step and select delivery on Saturday in the drop-down menu when generating the packing slip. They did not do that,” Smith said.
The state has shipped test samples on prior Fridays without issue and Smith said it's unknown at this point why the extra step wasn't taken in this case.
Also, he said the state is still investigating how the emails were exposed.
Smith said at Gov. Phil Scott's regular Tuesday news conference changes would be implemented to make sure such an incident isn't repeated. He said Wednesday those changes won't happen until the investigations are complete so he knows what needs to be changed. But he said the state is now more careful with how test samples are handled.
Smith said the state used a courier service to transport test samples taken Tuesday to the lab in Massachusetts.
“We've switched up delivery while we're investigating just to make sure that there's not another slip-up here,” he said.
As for the state employee who failed to specify Saturday delivery, Smith said it hasn't gotten to the level yet of possible discipline. He said the state Department of Human Resources would be brought in at that point.
