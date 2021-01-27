MONTPELIER — State officials say about 860 doses of novel coronavirus vaccine had to be destroyed at Springfield Hospital because they were kept at a temperature that was one degree too warm.
They say they are hoping a promised 16% increase in the vaccine allotment will help make up for what was lost.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s news conference Wednesday, Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said he had just received a text message about the spoilage as state officials were walking into the room. Smith said he didn’t have many details, but 860 doses of Moderna vaccine had reached a temperature of 9 degrees at the hospital when they are meant to be stored at 8 degrees.
He said the hospital consulted with the vaccine manufacturer and they were told to destroy the doses because they might not have been viable anymore.
“This is unfortunate because we’ve had minimal, minimal wasted doses in this state,” Smith said.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said as of a week ago, just fewer than 30 doses total had been spoiled or wasted.
Levine said he wasn’t making any excuses, “but the reality is, in any kind of large vaccination program these things happen.”
The commissioner said the incident will be investigated to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Smith said a team from the Department of Health would be sent to the hospital to look into the matter.
Levine said there are guidelines in place, including sensors on freezers and refrigerators, to tell officials when something like this happens.
“That’s why the public can generally feel very, very confident and comfortable that what they are getting injected into them has passed all the quality standards and has been maintained in a state where it is still viable, it will still be effective and it won’t be spoiled or harmful in any way,” the commissioner said.
The governor said state officials would release an update on the spoilage later Wednesday, but no such update had been released as of 6 p.m.
The state is currently in the process of vaccinating those 75 years or older after vaccinating first responders, health care workers and older Vermonters living in long-term care facilities.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 46,157 people have received their first shot of the vaccine. Both available vaccines require two shots, weeks apart, for maximum efficacy.
State officials said it will take about 5 weeks to vaccinate the 75-plus group. That’s because the state is only taking in about 8,800 doses per week.
The governor said state officials were told by the federal government Tuesday afternoon that allotment will increase by 16% for the next three weeks. Scott said some of these new doses might be needed to make up for what was lost in Springfield. He said members of his administration were still working on how to get this increase in doses into the arms of residents and expected an update by Friday.
