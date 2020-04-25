The Vermont Department of Health added 16 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Saturday to its statistics on the pandemic.
That brings the state's official COVID-19 death toll to 46 and the total number of confirmed cases to 843, up from the 44 deaths and 827 cases reported Friday.
The state has conducted 14,682 tests as of 10 a.m. Saturday, with 17 people being monitored and 25 listed as "hospitalized under investigation." Twelve people who have tested positive for the virus are currently hospitalized, according to the state.
