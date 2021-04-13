There was nobody to carve the brisket at Mama T’s on Saturday.
The barbecue counter in the back of the Mobil Station on Route 4 has been serving take-out, but closed temporarily during the weekend as result of a lack of staff. It’s not alone. Cilantro in Manchester posted a sign blaming a temporary closure on the same issue during the weekend, and even some eateries managing to stay open are reporting difficulty getting staff.
“I’ve been looking for people for at least a month and nobody’s even applying,” said Todd Smith, manager of the Little Caesar’s in Rutland. “We literally get one application a month, I think.”
Smith said he also runs a food truck in Clarendon that he hasn’t opened because he can’t find help. At Little Caesar’s, he said he needs at least three full-time workers, including a manager and two part-timers. He said the positions, other than manager, pay minimum wage.
“Even if I wanted to pay $20 an hour, I couldn’t find anybody,” he said. “I feel like they’re just riding it out until July or whenever unemployment ends and then they’ll jump back on the workforce.”
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), said he has had a number of calls from businesses in the same boat, particularly in the retail and food service sectors.
“There is certainly a question out there about unemployment due to the increase in payments,” Jepson said. “I don’t know if we created a problem ... because we were doing the right things during COVID.”
Late last month, online local news outlet VTDigger.com published an analysis of state data that showed food service workers had the highest rate of infection of any occupation.
“The 20-somethings who tend to hold those jobs are not vaccinated yet, but they will be soon,” Jepson said. “If I were in that demographic, I would certainly want to wait until I was vaccinated.”
Matthew Barewicz, the economic and labor market information director for the Vermont Department of Labor, said while the state tracks the number of filled jobs in a given sector, it does not track open positions, so they cannot tell whether a reduction is because of jobs being eliminated or positions remaining vacant. With that in mind, he said Vermont had 27,600 fewer jobs in February 2021 than in February 2020. The single biggest drop — 10,600 jobs — occured in the accommodation and food service sector. That number represents a third of the jobs in that industry.
Barewicz cautioned against blaming any specific factor for the inability of businesses to find workers. He said it can come down to factors such as how well the employer is keeping employees safe and whether there is flexibility for workers whose children are going to school remotely.
“The conversations on the micro-level for individuals and individual households are very real,” he said.
Also, Barewicz said while the service industry seems to have the widest gap, it doesn’t have the only one. He said the department is hearing manufacturers and construction companies are looking for employees, too — particularly the latter as they gear up for the construction season.
“There’s a lot of jobs out there, and if someone’s in a position to take advantage of this, it’s a great opportunity,” he said. “It’s almost like getting in on the ground floor. If we’re assuming the economy is going to grow and come back, the people who are getting hired now are going to be in a position to advance.”
