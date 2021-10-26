MONTPELIER — State officials say if schools are OK with it, spectators will be allowed at winter sports events this season.
They also reported Vermont’s coronavirus numbers are starting to come down, and Gov. Phil Scott said he will not reimpose a state of emergency despite lawmakers calling for just that.
At Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, who has been analyzing the pandemic data, reported cases in the state have fallen 15% over the past seven days and 7% over the past 14 days. Pieciak said the rate of hospitalizations for those who are fully vaccinated fell 0.5% over the past seven days while the rate for those not fully vaccinated increased 4%. He noted those not fully vaccinated currently have a 3.8 times greater chance of ending up in the hospital than those who are fully vaccinated.
The state reported 89.6% of Vermont’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with a little more than 57,000 eligible residents who have not received a vaccine shot.
The state averages just over a death a day from the virus, with 27 deaths reported this month as of Oct. 26. The state again revised up the number of deaths in September by adding one additional death for a total of 49. That month remains the second largest for amount of deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, announced guidance for the upcoming winter sports season.
Moore said all eligible student athletes are encouraged to get vaccinated. She said getting vaccinated not only protects the player, but their team. She said vaccinated athletes will not need to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with the virus.
Moore said unvaccinated students at schools with a “test to stay” program in place still will be allowed to practice with their team if they are exposed to the virus, but they can’t compete. That program entails students submitting to antigen testing at the start of the school day to determine if they are contagious instead of having to quarantine at home.
State officials have said this program, which has shown to be successful in other states, will reduce the amount of student absences due to a positive case in a school.
“We saw several instances this fall where teams needed to forfeit one or more games while unvaccinated students completed a seven-day quarantine following an exposure,” Moore said.
She said masks should be worn by students, coaches, referees and spectators during indoor practices, competitions and games. Moore said spectators will be allowed at sporting events this winter, unlike last winter, if the hosting school allows them. She said spectators will be expected to follow all mitigation measures put in place by the school.
She said masking will not be needed for events such as running, wrestling, gymnastics, cheer and dance where the mask might cause a safety issue.
Moore said unvaccinated students and those who participate in sports where masks aren’t worn should participate in weekly testing.
She said the state’s guidance will be shared with youth winter recreation leagues that take place indoors.
Education Secretary Dan French said masking in schools will continue to be recommended until Jan. 18. After that date, French said schools that have student populations that are 80% vaccinated or greater can stop using masks. This is the third time the state has pushed back the date for dropping masks, with the prior two delays attributed to increased case counts from the delta variant.
French said this delay is because children ages 5 to 11 are soon expected to be eligible for the vaccine. He said he wants schools to make progress on getting those students vaccinated before dropping masks. French said the upcoming holiday season is another reason for the delay.
“Holidays bring increased opportunities for gathering and traveling,” he said, so it makes sense to wait until after the holidays to drop the masking guidance.
The sports and masking guidance are just that, they are not mandates or requirements because Vermont does not have a state of emergency in place that would allow the governor to require the mitigation measures. The governor did away with the state of emergency in June after Vermont’s eligible population reached 80% with at least one dose of the vaccine. Some lawmakers and residents have called on the governor to put the order back in place because of the more-transmissible delta variant. Legislators held a news conference Monday asking for a mask mandate to help slow the spread of the virus.
The governor repeated Tuesday what he has been saying for months: A mask mandate would not be effective with Vermont’s high vaccination rate and a state of emergency at this point would be an abuse of his power.
Lawmakers have said they are hearing from members of the public who want mitigation measures to return. Scott said he’s hearing from citizens telling him the opposite, that they do not want any such measures reimposed. He said if he thought an emergency order were necessary, he’d do it.
“There’s a time and place for a state of emergency. And I can assure you, this isn’t it,” he said.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.