BARRE – At Spaulding High School the record will reflect the Tide went out one wave at a time in 2020. Or did it?
Sure, graduates – all 120 of them – collected their diplomas in singular ceremonies that spanned three days last week and when the link to the virtual version was posted as promised at 11 a.m. on Saturday the stands at A.G. Pendo Memorial Field were jarringly empty.
No stage, no chairs, no seniors basking in the sun of what would have been a truly beautiful day to graduate.
Fortunately, that isn’t an image etched in anyone’s memory, because no one saw it.
Instead, graduates gathered at Thunder Road International Speedbowl for a parent-led celebration that culminated in the closest thing to a parade Barre will see this summer.
The Tide literally rolled on Saturday afternoon.
Capping a socially distant celebration, that included everything from a mass butterfly release to an overhead photograph snapped by a drone, graduates took a quarter-mile victory lap Thunder Road’s quarter-mile oval before being escorted through downtown Barre and then heading their separate ways.
Call it a “Tidal wave,” because that’s probably the best way to describe the Class of 2020’s collective exit. It started at the Barre Town race track and rolled right right through Barre where folks turned out to salute a senior class whose date with destiny was altered by COVID-19.
It wasn’t the graduation any of them imagined, and if you asked, they told you so. But, when you put all of its necessarily disjointed pieces together, it was a suitable and certainly memorable send off for what all hope will be a one-of-a-kind class at Spaulding.
In terms of the school-sanctioned event the virtual ceremony came last – after Principal Brenda Waterhouse spent three days doling out diplomas during the “drive-up” portion of Spaulding’s 127th commencement.
Some graduates arrived alone. Others with more people packed into two vehicles – that was the limit – than might reasonably be suspected.
Gus Hahn was the first to receive his diploma on Wednesday morning and Damian Barnett brought up the rear late Friday afternoon.
Each one of those individual ceremonies involved the same brief speech from Waterhouse that opened with a welcome pivoted to current events.
“This graduation will forever be remembered for its unprecedented format but that should remain in the shadows of the unprecedented perseverance and resilience our students have shown, not only throughout their high school career but especially through these last few months,” Waterhouse repeated 120 times over three days.
“These times have made us look within ourselves and our communities, to find our inner strengths and evaluate our deepest of values,” she added. These are probably some of the most important lessons that could have been learned.”
Waterhouse then advised the seniors to turn their tassels from left to right before they were handed a bag that contained their diplomas, any scholarships they’d earned and a gift from Project Graduation.
Project Graduation also covered the cost of a professional photographer, who captured the moment and will supply each family with two photographs.
It wasn’t perfect, but Kylee Stone wasn’t complaining.
“I’m sad, happy and excited,” said Stone, an aspiring dancer who plans to work her way to Hollywood.
The only thing missing from Stone’s drive-up graduation was her dad, Richard, a truck driver who was running late and missed the brief window, according to her proud mom, Brenda.
“I have all sorts of emotions going through me,” said Brenda Stone, who was joined by her two other children, Carter and Natalie, for her daughter’s graduation.
The whole Stone family – like the Class of 2020 – was at Thunder Road on Saturday afternoon.
With the presentation of diplomas out of the way in advance the pre-recorded virtual ceremony, took a little over 30 minutes. It opened, as always, with the playing of the “Spaulding March” and ended with “Pomp and Circumstance.”
In between those signature songs, those who watched the ceremony heard from a string of student speakers and this year’s class song – “Our Time” – which was written and performed by Brittany Matot, with vocal assists from Jack Dodd and Emily Hardaker. It also featured a cameo appearance from Spaulding alum Gov. Phil Scott and Waterhouse again congratulating and instructing them to turn their tassels.
The student speeches were all delivered from a podium on the otherwise barren football field, and all made reference to what Emma Riddle described in her welcome address as “the elephant in the room’ – the public health crisis that had her yearning to deliver just another routine speech during another run-of-the-mill graduation.
“The class before us had a typical graduation speech and, with any luck, so will the class after us,” Riddle said, suggesting the pandemic taught this year’s graduates some important lessons about themselves.
“We’ve adapted to on-line learning and still did the best we could for our classes,” she said. “We never thought of ourselves (as) particularly resilient or hardworking before, but now I need you to believe that we are, and believe in yourself because now we have proof.”
Speaking to empty football field and an online audience, Riddle declared this year’s commencement might not be as different as it seemed.
“We have persisted and we will continue to do so,” she said. “We will endure this challenge and whatever comes next. This attitude of facing the future with hope and eagerness is what graduation has always been about and in that way our graduation is not quite as strange as we think.”
Elizabeth Poirier’s valedictory address was just another day at The Office, as Spaulding’s top student leaned heavily on her favorite sitcom to explain a year that went sideways when in-person instruction abruptly ended in March.
“For me the only way to think about the situation is to laugh about it, which is why The Office is the perfect analogy,” she said, later noting: “Even though our high school journey is about to end, like The Office, there are many more episodes to go.”
Salutatorian Gavin Glosser described the second semester of his senior year as a learning experience and told classmates to appreciate the unexpected lesson.
“Once we look back at this time we will never take for granted a handshake, a social gathering or our family because we have lived and learned you never know what you have until it’s gone,” Glosser said.
The virtual ceremony included back-to-back addresses delivered by class president Natalie Mattson and Vermont’s governor, though Scott’s brief remarks weren’t referenced in the printed program.
Mattson urged her classmates to confront challenges head on, while Scott suggested they’ve collectively done just that.
“Facing your problems in life, especially the ones that have had a heavy weight on your happiness in the past, can allow you to grow from them in a way that running away from them never would have because if you can’t forget learn,” Mattson said, even as the ceremony cut to Scott’s pre-recorded remarks.
“The best measure of someone’s character is how they respond to a crisis or challenge and you should know the grit and determination of the Class of 2020 is inspiring,” Scott said. “It’s proven you’re ready for whatever life throws at you.”
Madison Henderson had the last word during the virtual ceremony, thanking faculty, family and friends for their support, praising classmates for their passion and the positive “lasting impression” they left on their school and their community.
“The next chapter of our lives looms in front of us bright and uncertain all at once,” Henderson said. “Whatever the next chapter may hold one thing is for sure, we are the next doctors, teachers, members of the Armed Forces and members of a strong workforce.
“Whatever your goals may be chase them and approach them with the same intense passion we held when we first took on Spaulding,” she added. “I know that in years to come we will accomplish more than we ever thought we could.”
