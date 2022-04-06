PLAINFIELD — Local officials have increased capacity at the historic Town Hall and Opera House, though residents attending events there will still need to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board heard from Keith Swann, a member of the Friends of the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House, a volunteer organization that maintains the building.
Swann said the group wanted to know whether the town has changed its policies around spacing requirements for events.
He said a concert was just held in the building. With chairs spread about three feet apart, he said the concert had about 65 people in attendance.
“We’ve got some calls from renters who want to know if and when we might be going to something closer to a full house,” he said.
Swann said some other venues have gone back to regular capacity while still requiring masks. He noted those venues likely have air ventilation, which this building, constructed in 1840, does not have.
According to the group’s website, the building’s full capacity is 240 people.
Swann said one particular renter wanted to know if the current capacity could be increased to 80 or 90 people.
“They want to sell more tickets, obviously,” he said.
Board Chair Jim Volz suggested telling renters they have to follow state law with regard to pandemic restrictions and leave it at that. But there haven’t been any state restrictions in place since Gov. Phil Scott rescinded his emergency order in June 2021.
Board member Sasha Thayer said she’s been frustrated with the state, noting Education Secretary Dan French “gave a hard time” to officials at the school district that oversees U-32 Middle & High School for that school district reimposing a mask mandate because Washington County registered high levels of virus activity. Thayer said with new variants of the virus circulating, requiring masks seemed “extremely prudent.”
“So at this point, I feel like the people in the state are not really a great resource,” Thayer said.
That being said, Thayer said people are responsible for their own decisions. She said the town could do away with the spacing, but she would like to keep the masking requirement.
Thayer said the renter would need to make sure attendees keep their masks on.
“If they don’t want to come in in masks, don’t come,” she said.
Swann said once the weather warms up, windows could be opened to ventilate the building and the masking requirement could be removed then. He said if there is push back from residents because of the mask requirement, the group could come back to the board later this year to request that requirement be removed.
He said the group also is requiring proof of vaccination. Swann asked if that should continue or if masking alone was acceptable.
Volz suggested requiring masks and proof of vaccination while dropping the spacing requirement.
Thayer said she wanted it clear in advertising for events at the building that residents may be sitting closer to others than they may have expected.
Volz and Thayer then voted to alter the town’s policy for the Town Hall by removing the spacing requirement.
The board’s third member, Tammy Farnham, was only in attendance for a different part of the meeting because she was busy helping her family’s maple sugaring business Tuesday.
