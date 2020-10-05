MONTPELIER -- The Vermont Department of Labor announced the state is set to trigger off of the High Extended Benefits program, as of Oct. 10. This determination by the U.S. Department of Labor follows the recent announcement of Vermont’s unemployment rate decreasing from 8.3% in July to 4.8% in August, according to state officials.
“This change in benefit eligibility comes at a very difficult time for many Vermonters” said Commissioner Michael Harrington.
A state’s unemployment rate is what drives its extended benefits program, and depending on how extreme the unemployment rate becomes, states can trigger on or off of what is called “State Extended Benefits,” which offers an additional 13 weeks of benefits, or “High Extended Benefits,” where the original 13 weeks are expanded to 20 weeks.
Vermont initially triggered onto “Extended Benefits” on May 3, which provided an additional 13 weeks of benefits to claimants who had already exhausted their 26 weeks of traditional UI benefits and 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. As Vermont’s unemployment rate grew, however, the state triggered onto “High Extended Benefits” on July 5.
With a steady decline in the state’s unemployment rate since June, Vermont no longer met the threshold to offer High Extended Benefits, and was informed by the U.S. Department of Labor that it would be downgraded to Extended Benefits, or 13 weeks.
Individuals in need of additional support services such as housing or heating assistance, food assistance, or other emergency resources, are encouraged to contact Vermont211 at www.vermont211.org or by dialing 2-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.