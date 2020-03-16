Starting this week, social service groups around the region are making changes to their protocols in response to the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
Barre community breakfasts, which are offered on a rotation of four city churches, will be held at the former Enough Ministries building in Barre.
“We’re serving at Good Shepherd here today, but will be moving to the old Enough Ministries building on Summer Street,” said Rev. Earl Kooperkamp, pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Episcopal Church. This past weekend the leaders of the Barre churches decided a central location with takeout meals was required for “social distancing.” Many of the attendees for the breakfast are among the most vulnerable for the disease.
The actions taken by the faith-based groups are similar to protocols being put in place by social service agencies statewide, as they try to provide services but at the same time protect staff and clients from exposure to the virus.
According to Kooperkamp, the National Guard will be erecting a large, heated tent behind the Presbyterian church to provide seating space for the breakfast.
“There will be takeout meals available at the Enough Ministries building and seating space in the tent. There will be enough space in the tent for the social distancing needed,” Kooperkamp said.
Church of the Good Shepherd, First Presbyterian Church, Barre Congregational Church and First Universalist, as well as several social service clubs, provide community breakfasts Monday through Saturday. Currently, the breakfasts are provided daily at a sponsoring church.
At the Episcopal church prior to coronavirus, breakfast was a fairly casual affair with the food provided buffet-style, with everyone serving themselves. However, self-service was eliminated Monday; all attendees were asked to wash their hands prior to entering the dining area.
Barre churches provide from 35 to 70 meals a day, six days a week. Kooperkamp estimates the value for the food and other essentials is at least $300 a day, not including volunteer time and can exceed $600 on the busiest days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided guidelines for faith-based organizations and other service groups on dealing with the virus, which includes limiting “face-to-face” contact. Many social service agencies are scrambling to meet the guidelines.
The Barre-based Vermont Foodbank and its 300 partners statewide are changing how they distribute food to their 153,000 customers, or one in four Vermonters. According to Nicole Whalen, director for community and public affairs, the Foodbank is switching from group distribution, where customers select the food, to prepared food bags.
“We are trying to make sure that nothing we do will spread the virus,” Whalen said.
Also of concern for the food bank is the impact closing schools will have on children in need. “We’re working with the schools to determine how we can get food to the children,” Whalen said.
Another concern is providing food to people who are in a two-week quarantine. The program provides prearranged food packets on a weekly basis through the federal Commodity Supplemental Food Program to 2,200 Vermont seniors. Current rules distribute the food on a weekly basis. Vermont Foodbank is hoping to get the green light to provide two weeks of food per delivery. The foodbank also is ordering 12,000 prearranged food packages in anticipation of greater need.
“It’s important that anyone in need contact us, we want to make sure that no one goes without food,” Whalen said.
The main message Sandy Rousse, executive director of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, wants the public to know is that CVHHH is conducting business as usual. No significant changes in operations were needed because the agency already had emergency protocols in place.
“We are following the guidelines of the CDC and the Vermont Department of Health,” Rousse said. CVHHH serves 3,000 patients yearly, 60% of whom are older adults.
According to Derek Kouwenhoven, CVHHH director of clinical operations, one addition to the daily visits is now all new patients are screened by telephone before a first visit. They are being asked whether they have recently traveled to Vermont from one of the affected countries or regions (China, Italy, Japan, South Korea or Iran), have been in contact with a coronavirus infected person, have been to a health care facility (hospital, walk-in clinic, emergency room) where people infected with COVID-19, and have symptoms associated with the virus.
Patients who answers positive to any of the questions are encouraged to contact their doctor to let them know about symptoms or exposure. The agency then works with the state to develop, on a case-by-case basis, a plan of action.
Rick DeAngelis, director of the Good Samaritan Haven in Barre, said enforcing CDC’s six-foot distance guideline at that facility, a temporary shelter for Central Vermont’s homeless, is a difficult task.
“We are going to do the best we can considering the circumstances,” he said. The Good Samaritan Haven in Barre provides housing for 30 homeless. The organization also runs three winter “overflow” facilities, two in Montpelier and one in Barre, that provide shelter in the colder months to an additional 47 people. Last week, all 77 beds were filled.
The key to lowering the risk at the facilities, DeAngelis said, is reducing the number of people at the shelters. This weekend, the shelter secured 16 temporary motel vouchers, plus one other person left, which reduced the total to 60. DeAngelis called the vouchers “a small miracle.”
To help protect the staff, DeAngelis said the administrative staff is working from home and the number of volunteers and paid staff working at the facility is being reduced.
The Central Vermont Council on Aging is implementing several changes in response to coronavirus concerns. Effective immediately, CVCOA is suspending all staff office appointments and home visits with clients. In addition, their Good Neighbor Volunteers, as well as Senior Companions have suspended any in-person contact with clients. CVCOA’s main office in Barre, as well as its satellite offices in Morrisville, Randolph, Rochester and South Royalton, will be locked for now. CVCOA offices also will be temporarily closed to any unscheduled walk-in traffic. Staff and volunteers will continue providing services to their clients by phone, the postal service and email. This change will be in effect until further notice.
In addition, all workshops and support groups currently scheduled at any CVCOA office or any other location are canceled. This includes all Medicare & You Workshops, Caregiver Teas, Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes and Memorable Times Cafes. CVCOA is exploring online options for workshops, support groups and classes.
“Our utmost concern is for the health and welfare of aging Vermonters who are more vulnerable to the impact of this virus. Limiting personal contacts between staff and clients is advisable at this time,” said CVCOA Executive Director Beth Stern. “We are in close contact with the state of Vermont Department of Health, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the state of Vermont’s Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living to guide our decision-making to help protect the public and our staff.”
Lastly, at Capstone Community Action in Barre, the agency is maintaining critical services while keeping staff and clients safe. The main door at Gable Place will be locked, but the agency will be open for business.
Starting Monday, staff working on Emergency Housing and Fuel Assistance started taking clients over the phone at 800-639-1053. In addition on Monday, the Barre Food Shelf began pre-packaging bags that are available for pick up on our loading dock, behind the building. For the time being, the Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule will remain the same.
Capstone’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is accepting drop-offs at the offices in Barre, Randolph and Morrisville. If doors are locked, ring the doorbell and someone will collect paperwork. Clients should bring a picture ID and Social Security cards for clients and their dependents. And the Head Start Learning Together Center in Barre and Lamoille County Early Learning Center in Morrisville have been temporarily close. Staff will work with families to continue to meet their needs during this time, Capstone’s website states.
Disclosure: Editor and Publisher Steven Pappas is chairman of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action.
