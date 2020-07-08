MONTPELIER — A city committee is poised to negotiate an a la carte contract for the consultant-led creation of the Capital City’s first-ever social justice action plan.
It’s all part of a process that started several months ago, was slowed and briefly threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and is getting back on track at just the right time.
So say members of the Social and Economic Justice Advisory Committee, who met remotely Wednesday morning to plot a path forward at a time when many residents are laser-focused on the issues that led to the committee’s creation.
“We’re in this moment right now,” Chairwoman Shaina Kasper said, expressing some urgency to reach agreement with a consultant still in the running to complete what committee members now view as a phased project.
It has to be because the $35,000 proposal Creative Discourse submitted in response to a competitive request for proposals earlier this year far exceeds the funding available for the work.
A $9,500 appropriation that was included in the budget for the fiscal year that just ended was among the pandemic-related cuts approved by city councilors looking to offset a significant loss of revenue associated with COVID-19. That left the committee with $10,000 that was included in the budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 and commitment to at least consider a comparable appropriation during budget deliberations later this year.
With $10,000 to spend the committee agreed it is time meet with representatives of the Creative Discourse and determine how much that down payment on the six-pronged plan proposed by the Essex Junction-based consultant will actually buy.
Members have some ideas. They are eager for Creative Discourse to conduct an “equity assessment” – a process that will include focus groups and interviews with city officials and community leaders in an effort to understand perceived opportunities and challenges to advancing social justice initiatives in the community.
They would also like the consultant to hold a series small group dialogue based work session among diverse members of the community, but don’t view a proposed day-long “equity summit” as a necessary first step.
With limited resources at their disposal, members agreed it made sense to invest in what Kasper characterized as “foundational” work that could be built upon in the second year of the two-year project.
The committee agreed to invite representatives of Creative Discourse to its meeting next week as part of a process members hope will set the stage for speedy negotiations. They want to hammer out a contract the committee can present to the council for its approval on Aug. 12.
Kasper said that would allow for work on the equity assessment – including stakeholder meetings – to start in September and run through early next year. She said the timeline she has in mind would have small group dialogue sessions occurring next February and March.
Committee members agreed that timeline seemed reasonable.
With some residents calling for the eventual abolition of the Montpelier Police Department and others demanding the immediate removal of a school-based police officer, committee members said they are eager to meet with Police Chief Brian Peete.
Peete, who was sworn in last week and has been conducting community outreach in his first week on the job, is scheduled to attend the committee’s July 22 meeting.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
