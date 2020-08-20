EAST MONTPELIER — Did COVID-19 kill “snow days?”
Of all the information Washington Central Superintendent Bryan Olkowski dropped on a School Board bracing for the start of an unconventional school year, the very real possibility that Mother Nature’s influence on public education may be irrelevant as result of the pandemic provoked the most interesting reactions Wednesday night.
Even as board members readied to adopt a revised calendar that reflects a later-than-usual start, includes 175 “student days,” and would theoretically end on June 17, School Director Kari Bradley essentially wondered: What about winter?
Enter Olkowski, who acknowledged that has recently been the topic of conversation among school administrators.
“This might be like a bomb dropping here, but we might have seen the end of snow days,” Olkowski said, noting while good old-fashioned Vermont snowstorms will still be weather events, they won’t necessarily be show-stoppers for schools that have already been forced to get creative as a result of the COVID crisis.
“There might not be a reason to have snow days any longer if we now have remote learning,” Olkowski said. “We may be able to deliver instruction at home.”
The board’s reaction was immediate, largely lighthearted and mixed.
“Fortunately, there are no students within earshot in my house,” Chairman Scott Thompson joked even as School Director Jill Olson chimed in.
“Oh, man, we’re not going there right now. No way,” Olson said wondering how the idea would have played with parents during the well-attended 90-minute forum that immediately preceded Wednesday’s virtual board meeting.
“I bet canceling snow days would provoke a reaction,” she said.
Or would it?
“We’ve had five straight months of snow days and my kids are sick of it,” said School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet.
Olson was skeptical.
“I don’t have a kid in school any more, but, boy, does he love a ‘powder day,’” she said.
While remote learning is widely viewed as a poor substitute for in-person instruction, School Director Lindy Johnson it was far preferable to canceling school and making up snow days in late-June.
Absent an act of the Legislature that is what would have to happen because the calendar adopted by the board Wednesday night reflects the minimum number of school days allowed.
Olkowski has penciled in five “contingency days” that could extend the school year to June 24, but with the infrastructure for remote learning in place there may be no need to use them.
The ability to quickly pivot to remote learning for all — not just some students — is a new tool that could be strategically deployed during a school year Olkowski is feeling pretty good about.
Staffing has been a concern, and while board members approved requests for unpaid leaves of absence, only two involved teachers and one a replacement for one of them has already been hired.
Meanwhile, Olkowski said five teachers who don’t live in the five-town district, took the board up on its recent offer to allow them to enroll their children cost-free in one of its schools. In all, eight students will join classes in the elementary schools where their parents teach resolving a child care problem tied to conflicting schedules adopted by other districts.
Olkowski said Thursday the board’s offer reduced the number of potential leave requests by eliminating an obstacle for some teachers to return to the classroom.
“They will be here for our children, and we will be here for their children,” he said of the teachers.
Olkowski told board members Wednesday night there may be one additional teacher interested in accepting an early retirement option it offered earlier this year. That, he said, would push the number to five.
With teachers scheduled to report for in-service training on Monday, Olkowski said he is optimistic the few remaining open positions will be filled before students return.
Most pre-K-6 students in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester will return Sept. 8 for in-person instruction five days a week. The balance — 78 students — will be offered an entirely virtual option. They will be assigned to one of five teachers selected to staff the fully remote program that will have its own designated special educator.
Olkowski said providing the program would be “cost neutral” and respond to parents who aren’t yet willing to send their children back to the traditional classroom.
Board members were told four teachers have applied for Emergency Family and Medical Leave, though none of those requests is expected to trigger the need for a long-term replacement.
