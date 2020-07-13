Six new cases reported
Six people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the statewide case total since the pandemic began to just over 1,300, the Health Department reported Monday.
Of the new cases, one was reported in Chittenden County, two in Rutland, two in Lamoille and one in Caledonia counties.
The state death toll remains at 56, where it has remained for almost a month.
On Friday, state officials reported the average age of people infected with the virus has dropped to below 40. During the opening weeks of the pandemic in March and April, the average age was between 50 and 55.
