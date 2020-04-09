Mike Napolitano still loves Rutland and wants it to be healthy.
The owner of Awesome Graphics and spearhead of the “I Love Rutland” campaign is printing up and giving away 1,000 lawn signs with messages on preventing the spread of COVID-19. Signs with messages like “Practice Social Distancing — Stay One Cow Apart,” and “Wash Your Hands For 20 Seconds” will be available outside his Woodstock Avenue location starting at 9 a.m. Monday morning.
“People that want one, they don’t have to deal with anyone,” said Steve Costello, who is helping organize the effort. “They can just pull up and take one.”
Napolitano said he initially set out to make plastic shield masks for the local populace.
“We found instructions from another large-format printer like ourselves in California on how to use shop-style materials,” he said.
What he didn’t realize, he said, was that the sort of plastics he would need — like so many other useful materials right now — were sold out globally.
“I really bombed,” he said. “It was frustrated because I wanted to do something to help.”
Napolitano said he sent out a message on his email list — the same one he used to organize the “I Love Rutland” campaign — that he was thinking of printing up a few hundred signs thanking area businesses and organizations for what they were doing during the pandemic. Someone wrote back suggesting signs with educational messages.
“I love it because it gets folks involved and feeling like they’re helping,” Napolitano said. “It seems to have hit a nerve.”
Costello said there seems to be a general feeling that the Rutland area has done well adhering to social distancing and other guidelines on preventing the spread of the disease, but that there is also a fear of complacency setting in as the pandemic drags on.
“It’s getting old,” he said. “This is to reinforce the messages in kind of a fun way.”
The idea caught on.
“I had probably five separate people come to the table saying they’d pay for everything,” he said — Napolitano said he’s doing everything at cost, that he did not want to discuss money, and his donors have asked to remain anonymous. “We’re going to do banners and windows. ... That’s going to be going on while we have these signs that are all going to be given away for free.”
Napolitano said he is starting with 1,000 signs split among 20 different designs, and will consider more if it takes off.
“People can take as many as they want until they’re gone and we’ll keep it going as long as we can,” he said.
Napolitano said he only asks that people actually display the signs and not stockpile them somewhere.
“The right message could save a life,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.