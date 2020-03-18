BARRE — With Vermont’s schools now shuttered due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, “grab-and-go” is suddenly the new normal when it comes to providing meals to students who were dismissed on Tuesday and won’t return to school before April 6.
There are a lot of breakfasts and lunches between now and then, and central Vermont school districts which hastily planned for the state-ordered closure are continuing to provide meals to students and, in some cases, anyone 18 and under.
There are variations on the theme, and while none involve serving sit-down meals, school cafeterias will be busy in coming weeks.
The Barre Unified Union School District is offering a take-out option at cafeterias at Barre City Elementary and Middle School and Spaulding High School, and has arranged for daily deliveries at 11 sites in Barre and another seven in Barre Town.
Breakfasts will be distributed at two of the district’s three schools between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekdays, and lunches can be picked up at BCEMS and Spaulding between noon and 1 p.m.
Using a combination of district-owned Suburbans and school buses with nothing better to do, strategic deliveries started Wednesday and will continue on weekdays until schools reopen.
The daily rotation starts in Barre with simultaneous 11:10 a.m. drops at both Green Acres and Highgate Apartments. At 11:20 a.m. there will be similar drops at Lincoln House and the public safety building, followed by 11:30 a.m. deliveries to the Vermont Granite Museum and the Vermont Historical Society.
Separate batches of meals will be dropped at the former Mathewson School and R&L Archery at 11:40 a.m., and at both the Barre Municipal Auditorium and the former Ward 5 School at 11:50 p.m. The final drop in the city will be at the old Brook Street School at noon.
Separate batches of meals will be dropped at the former Mathewson School and R&L Archery at 11:40 a.m., and at both the Barre Municipal Auditorium and the former Ward 5 School at 11:50 p.m. The final drop in the city will be at the old Brook Street School at noon. Similar deliveries will occur in Barre Town where there will be 11:15 a.m. drop-offs at both F.W. Webb and Green Mountain Diesel, an 11:20 a.m. delivery to Rudd Farm Road, an 11:30 a.m. stop at the Graniteville Store and two 11:40 a.m. stops — one at the New Life Assembly Church and the other at Websterville Baptist Church. The last of the meals will be dropped off at the East Barre Fire Station at 11:50 p.m.
In a district where the school board flirted with the idea of universal free meals before ditching the idea due to concerns about costs, the meals will be free for anyone 18 or under.
When it comes to meals for students in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District, it’s a come-and-get-them proposition.
Daily meal bags, including a lunch and breakfast for the next day, will be provided at no cost to any student and will be distributed from two locations.
Meals can be picked up on weekdays from the side service entrance at Montpelier High School from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays and near the front entrance at Roxbury Village School from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
The Washington Central Unified Union School District, which is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School, will begin delivering free meals — a lunch and breakfast for the following day — to all students starting today. In an effort to make it as convenient as possible, the district is dropping off meals at its regular bus stops in Berlin, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester at times that can be found at https://www.wcsu32.org/Page/1279
Meals will be prepared at U-32 and 9 buses will leave the high school at 10 a.m. to deliver meals to students at the locations where they are typically picked up and dropped off for the duration of the dismissal.
The Harwood Unified Union School District launched its emergency meals program on Wednesday. It’s one that will involve distributing meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from several locations throughout the six-town district. The plan is to distribute two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays, and one breakfast and one lunch on Friday.
All meals will be prepared at Harwood High School, where the bus loop will serve as one of the distribution locations from 11:05 to 11:25 a.m. three days a week.
Meals can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the High Street entrance to Thatcher Brook Primary School in Waterbury on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
However most locations — like Harwood — will offer a narrower window for pickup.
Meals will be distributed in the bus loop at Moretown Elementary School and the parking lot at Fayston Elementary School from 9:45 to 10:05 a.m. on designated days, and distribution will occur in the parking lot at Waitsfield Elementary School and the bus loop at Warren Elementary School from 10:25 to 10:45 a.m.
As is the case in Barre, the meals will be provided at no charge for anyone 18 or under.
The Central Vermont Supervisory Union is using modified bus routes to make meals available to students in Northfield, Williamstown, Washington and Orange, and is offering “curbside pickup” at each of its schools.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
