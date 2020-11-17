MONTPELIER – The ripple effects of a single case of COVID-19 postponed the planned launch of an emergency overnight shelter for homeless Capital City residents this week, but that satellite shelter must now overcome an even bigger obstacle if it is ever going to open at Christ Church this winter.
So says Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven.
Just when it looked like plans to open the overnight shelter were back on track, DeAngelis said the project went from delayed for a week to on the verge of being derailed in the span of a few short hours.
It was a frustrating development for DeAngelis who explained Tuesday morning that, absent another pandemic-related setback, the emergency shelter would open on Sunday. By mid-afternoon the forecast wasn’t near as clear after DeAngelis said a key partner in the project signaled it was having second thoughts and may well back out.
The unexpected heads up came from Ken Russell, executive director of Another Way.
DeAngelis said the Barre Street community center for psychiatric survivors, some of whom are homeless, was expected to provide a daytime option for those those who use the satellite shelter – a prerequisite of obtaining funding from the state Department of Children and Families. However, with COVID cases climbing in central Vermont, DeAngelis said Russell – a homeless advocate – expressed reservations about the arrangement.
“He (Russell) is going to give me his decision in the next 24 hours,” DeAngelis said.
If the answer is “no” and, DeAngelis fears there is a very good chance it will be, the overflow shelter won’t open because Good Samaritan Haven literally doesn’t have another way to provide the daytime option it was hoping Another Way would supply.
“There is none,” he said when asked if there was a fall-back plan.
Attempts to reach Russell for comment on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Another Way hasn’t yet reopened since closing due to the pandemic in the spring. However, it was gearing up to do that when the recent surge in cases started.
According to DeAngelis, the increased case count had Russell’s staff skittish and there was some concern one of the staff at Good Samaritan Haven had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
DeAngelis said that case was traced to a party in the community, not Good Samaritan Haven’s shelter in Barre, though it did create a temporary staffing shortage that prompted the decision to postpone the opening of the winter shelter in Montpelier.
In all, DeAngelis said, seven staff members were quarantined – one due to the positive test and six others due to their contact with him. None have tested positive.
DeAngelis said none of the guests at Good Samaritan Haven’s shelter in Barre have been diagnosed with COVID since the shelter reopened at half-capacity over the summer. The shelter has been routinely serving at or near 15 people a night.
With several staff members out and a main shelter to run, DeAngelis delayed the planned opening of the shelter in Montpelier, which would provide up to 10 more beds for those unable, or unwilling to take the state up on its offer to put them up in area motels. Now that shelter might not open at all and the only assistance Good Samaritan Haven would be in a position to provide would be to try and facilitate the motel option that some have resisted and others may have difficulty securing.
“We’re running out of time and they’re aren’t a lot of options,” he said.
If Another Way agrees to serve as a day shelter, DeAngelis said a staff training will be conducted on Saturday and the shelter will open at Christ Church on Sunday. If that doesn’t happen the overflow shelter will be abandoned this year leaving Good Samaritan Haven with 10 beds it has in several leased apartments that are collectively referred to as “The Nest.”
Those beds are spoken for and reports from Montpelier’s street outreach worker is there is still an unmet need, which will be discussed when the city’s homelessness task force meets today. DeAngelis and Russell both serve on that panel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.