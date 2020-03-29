BARRE – Anyone who knows Pam Loomis knows two things about her: she's crafty and very giving.
In recent months, those traits have come together in bold efforts that first helped animals at risk in the Australian wildfires and now are helping to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Within the last week, Loomis has been using up cotton fabric she has had leftover from years of doing crafts to make the N-95-type medical masks.
As of Sunday afternoon, she said she had completed 38 smaller masks and 18 medium-sized masks. There were another 63 pinned up and ready to be sewn, including some for smaller children.
“I do them in an assembly line,” Loomis said by way of explanation. “It's a six-step process.”
On Monday, she planned to deliver (keeping social distance, of course) her bags of completed masks to a neighbor who is a local employee of Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. The masks would then be put through the hospital's laundry and then distributed.
This project started when friends on Facebook tagged Loomis when they heard there was a worldwide shortage of the medical masks. Loomis said she also had heard that Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, as well as CVMC, and other regional hospitals were looking for donations of either masks or hand sanitizer.
“I downloaded the pattern … and just started working,” she said.
Previously, Loomis had been making pouches in which orphaned baby kangaroos and wallabies could sleep as a result of the devastating wildfires in Australia earlier this year. She also was crocheting birds nests out of remainder yarns she had on hand.
“That's what I was doing in February and early March,” she said.
To get those crafts to the other side of the world, Loomis successfully raised $400 to cover the expensive shipping charges.
“People knew I was doing that, so when they saw (the call for masks), they tagged me (online),” she said.
“I knew I could do it with the supplies I had here right in the house,” Loomis said, adding that she is a regular at local craft fairs. “I kind of like to do it all.”
Recently, Loomis had been sorting her supplies, determining which scraps she wanted to put into a yard sale or possible let go. Those scraps are becoming medical masks. (Although, she said acknowledge she had to order some additional elastic.)
Within her Barre Town neighborhood, walkers sauntering by in recent days have asked her what she has been doing to pass the time of self-isolation. When she told them about the masks, a few elderly neighbors said they wouldn't mind having one themselves. She's made some for other friends, as well.
Loomis, a former caregiver and mother of two girls, has homeschooled her children, and has done countless projects over the years. And while her husband was deployed with the military four times, the family used projects as a way to give back to their community and pass the time.
“It's important to us,” she said of her family's commitment to giving back.
Loomis said she maintains a list of 15 or so friends – including residents of nursing homes and shut-ins – who she writes to every month or six weeks.
“I know I have a giving heart,” she said.
To make masks, go to https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/patient-education/sewing-masks.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.